Kyler Murray returns for Cardinals' voluntary workouts

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is anticipating more success on downfield passes during the 2022-23 season. Tagovailoa responded to questions about his ability to push the ball down the field on Thursday, starting "For me, it’s just, zone that out. I mean, we come out to practice, everyone else … Twitter warriors, keyboard warriors, whatever you want to call them, they’re not out here practicing with us, working hard. So I don’t know if you guys recorded that last one to Tyreek, I don’t know about you, but that looked like money." In an interview with Muscle & Fitness magazine, Tua was asked about the team's lack of downfield attempts last season. He responded "I wasn’t really able to push the ball down the field last year because we didn’t have plays specifically to push the ball down the field. A lot of plays that were called last year were meant for one person. Either this person is open, or the play might be dead." Following the offseason acquisitions of head coach Mike McDaniel and star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, it's safe to say there should be plenty of downfield passes in Miami's future.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO