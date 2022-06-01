44th annual Pride in the Magic City begins Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Central Alabama Pride Board of Directors is hosting its 44th annual Pride in the Magic City kick-off and awards reception Wednesday.

The event begins at 6 p.m. at the Clubhouse on Highland. The community is encouraged to join a cocktail reception to kick off 12 days of events in celebration of equality and acceptance.

The Board will announce the honorees for the following awards:

Ally Award

Vision of Pride Awards

Edie Windsor Award

Organization of the Year

Business of the Year

Entertainer of the Year

Lifetime Achievement Award

Simpkins Talley Spirit of Pride Award

NEW Legacy of Pride Award

Parade Grand Marshal

