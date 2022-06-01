ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
44th annual Pride in the Magic City begins Wednesday

By AJ Holliday
 3 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Central Alabama Pride Board of Directors is hosting its 44th annual Pride in the Magic City kick-off and awards reception Wednesday.

More people can qualify for Alabama WIC program through new guidelines

The event begins at 6 p.m. at the Clubhouse on Highland. The community is encouraged to join a cocktail reception to kick off 12 days of events in celebration of equality and acceptance.

The Board will announce the honorees for the following awards:

  • Ally Award
  • Vision of Pride Awards
  • Edie Windsor Award
  • Organization of the Year
  • Business of the Year
  • Entertainer of the Year
  • Lifetime Achievement Award
  • Simpkins Talley Spirit of Pride Award
  • NEW Legacy of Pride Award
  • Parade Grand Marshal
