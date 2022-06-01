Kurt Suzuki catching for Angels on Wednesday

Detroit Tigers infielder Javier Baez is in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees. Baez reportedly sat out the past two games for a mental reprieve, but he's back at shortstop and hitting fifth Friday. Harold Castro is moving to left field in place of an idle Kody Clemens.
Detroit Tigers infielder Javier Baez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Chris Archer and the Minnesota Twins. Baez is reportedly on the bench for a second straight game as part of a "planned mental break." The 29-year-old is hitting .197 on the year and he owns a career-worst .542 OPS. Harold Castro is starting at shortstop again on Thursday afternoon in place of Baez.
Detroit Tigers outfielder Derek Hill is starting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Hill is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Yankees starter Luis Severino. Our models project Hill for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.2 RBI and...
New York Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Gallo is getting the nod in right field, batting sixth in the order versus Tigers starter Beau Briske. Our models project Gallo for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not starting in Thursday's contest against the Colorado Rockies. Contreras will rest after Travis d'Arnaud was announced as Thursday's starting catcher for Ian Anderson. Per Baseball Savant on 44 batted balls this season, Contreras has produced a 18.2% barrel rate and a .418 expected...
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is batting seventh in Thursday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Molina will start behind the plate after the Cardinals sent Andrew Knizner to bench on Thursday night. In a matchup against right-hander Keegan Thompson, our models project Molina to score 8.4 FanDuel points at...
Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo is batting in Friday's contest against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Perdomo will operate the shortstop position after Jake Hager was benched on the road. In a matchup against right-hander JT Brubaker, our models project Perdomo to score 9.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols is not in the starting lineup for Friday afternoon's game against right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs. Pujols started Thursday's series opener and went 0-for-3 with a walk and a whiff. Nolan Gorman, who missed the last three games with a back injury, is replacing Pujols at DH and hitting second.
Atlanta Braves outfielder Guillermo Heredia is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against right-hander Chad Kuhl and the Colorado Rockies. Ronald Acuna is shifting out to right field while Marcell Ozuna takes over as the designated hitter. Adam Duvall is back in the lineup to play left field and hit eighth.
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Chase Silseth and the Los Angeles Angels. Mickey Moniak is replacing Herrera in center field and hitting ninth. Per numberFire's MLB Heat Map, Silseth has the second-worst strikeout rate this season (16.4%) out...
Minnesota Twins infielder/outfielder Nick Gordon is not in the stating lineup for Friday's series opener against left-hander Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays. Kyle Garlick is replacing Gordon in left field and hitting third. Gordon started the previous five games, but the Twins are limiting their lefty hitters against Toronto's southpaw. Byron Buxton is leading off while Jorge Polanco is hitting second and Gary Sanchez is in the cleanup spot.
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes is batting eighth in Saturday's lineup against the New York Mets. Barnes will start behind the plate after Will Smith was kept on the bench in California. In a matchup against left-hander David Peterson, our models project Barnes to score 7.0 FanDuel points.
Los Angeles Angels shortstop Andrew Velazquez is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Velazquez will take over at shortstop after Tyler Wade was given a breather in Philadelphia. In a matchup against right-hander Zack Wheeler, our models project Velazquez to score 7.7 FanDuel points.
Texas Rangers infielder Ezequiel Duran is batting seventh in Saturday's contest against the Seattle Mariners. Duran will make his Major League debut at home after Josh Smith was placed on the 10-day injured list. In a matchup against left-hander Marco Gonzales, our models project Duran to score 8.0 FanDuel points.
Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman is starting in Thursday's lineup against the Seattle Mariners. Rutschman will catch at home after Robinson Chirinos was left on the bench. In a matchup against right-hander Chris Flexen, our models project Rutschman to score 7.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,600.
Tampa Bay Rays catcher Mike Zunino is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Zunino is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus White Sox starter Dylan Cease. Our models project Zunino for 0.6 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 home...
Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz is starting in Thursday's contest against the Cincinnati Reds. Ruiz will catch on the road after Riley Adams was given a breather against the Reds. In a matchup versus right-hander Graham Ashcraft, our models project Ruiz to score 10.6 FanDuel points.
San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada is not starting in Friday's contest against the Miami Marlins. Estrada will take a seat after Donovan Walton and Brandon Crawford were announced as Friday's starting middle infielders. According to Baseball Savant on 146 batted balls this season, Estrada has produced a 2.1% barrel...
Houston Astros outfielder Jose Siri is batting eighth in Friday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Siri will patrol center after Mauricio Dubon was sent to the bench in Houston. numberFire's models project Siri to score 10.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Kansas City Royals. Bregman will rest on Friday night after Aledmys Diaz was shifted to third and Yulieski Gurriel was picked as Houston's starting first baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 145 batted balls this season, Bregman...
Comments / 0