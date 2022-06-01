Kurt Suzuki catching for Angels on Wednesday

Minnesota Twins infielder/outfielder Nick Gordon is not in the stating lineup for Friday's series opener against left-hander Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays. Kyle Garlick is replacing Gordon in left field and hitting third. Gordon started the previous five games, but the Twins are limiting their lefty hitters against Toronto's southpaw. Byron Buxton is leading off while Jorge Polanco is hitting second and Gary Sanchez is in the cleanup spot.

