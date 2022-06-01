Erie County employees to have paid holiday for Juneteenth on June 20

Erie County employees will receive a paid holiday on Monday, June 20 in observance of Juneteenth, resulting in the closing of non-essential Erie County buildings and offices.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office, 911 call center and other essential services will be open, with employees in those services receiving holiday pay.

Buffalo is home to one of the nation's oldest Juneteenth celebrations. This year's parade will be held on Saturday, June 18, with the festival continuing at MLK Park through Sunday.

You can find out more about the local Juneteenth celebration on the organizers' website.

In a statement on the holiday for county employees, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said, "it is my hope that our Erie County family will use this day off to educate themselves, self-reflect, and to honor and celebrate the freedoms Juneteenth symbolizes.”

