ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

Erie County employees to have paid holiday for Juneteenth on June 20

By August Erbacher
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mK980_0fxO6r7Z00

Erie County employees will receive a paid holiday on Monday, June 20 in observance of Juneteenth, resulting in the closing of non-essential Erie County buildings and offices.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office, 911 call center and other essential services will be open, with employees in those services receiving holiday pay.

Buffalo is home to one of the nation's oldest Juneteenth celebrations. This year's parade will be held on Saturday, June 18, with the festival continuing at MLK Park through Sunday.

You can find out more about the local Juneteenth celebration on the organizers' website.

In a statement on the holiday for county employees, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said, "it is my hope that our Erie County family will use this day off to educate themselves, self-reflect, and to honor and celebrate the freedoms Juneteenth symbolizes.”

Comments / 1

Related
chautauquatoday.com

County officials to get update on plans for Athenex plant

Chautauqua County officials hope to get an update next week on ImmunityBio's takeover of the Athenex plant. The California-based company completed the acquisition of the facility on Route 5 in February. County Executive P.J. Wendel raised the issue during the Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce's Executive breakfast held in Dunkirk today. Wendel told WDOE News he has not heard about any changes in plans for the facility on Route 5 in the town of Dunkirk...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Erie County, NY
Erie County, NY
Society
Erie County, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
chautauquatoday.com

City of Jamestown Announces 2022 Streets Program

The City of Jamestown announced its 2022 Streets Program on Friday, with work having already begun. Due to increased state aid, the city will be aggressive in implementing an expanded program. The plan focuses on the greatest areas of need for the city, and works to improve its aging streets. Several projects could be added to the list as the season progresses, depending on greater funding availability, as well as weather. Projects are planned to be completed by the end of the summer/all season, depending on the weather, the flow of public funding, contractor availability and the changing price of materials.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New 4th of July Festival Coming to Western New York

The official start of summer will happen on June 21st. However, for most of us, the summer has started since it’s after Memorial Day Weekend. For the first time since 2019, there will be a normal slate of summer concerts, fairs and festivals taking place across Western New York. In fact, it might be extra busy since it’s been so long since we’ve had a normal-looking summer.
wutv29.com

Local nursing home workers join nationwide fight for reform

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Several Western New York nursing home facilities are joining in on the nationwide demand for reform, seeking better wages and more staff. They say change is way overdue and the Covid-19 pandemic didn’t make things any better. Today, local health care workers met with elected officials...
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Executive#Juneteenth#Parade
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Power 93.7 WBLK

Erie County 911 Operator Who Hung Up On Mass Shooting Call Fired

The 911 dispatcher who hung up on a Tops employee who called in about the active shooter situation has been terminated from her job. The operator had previously been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. A closed-door hearing was held regarding the call taker's conduct during the mass shooting call and previous calls she took were also considered. Erie County Legislator April Baskin said,
Power 93.7 WBLK

Top Places To Live List Includes Buffalo, New York

It looks like wings, a winning football team, and lots of local arts have helped Buffalo become a great place to live. US News and World Report recently released their list of the 150 best places to live in America in 2022. There were several factors that combined to get the final ranking and Buffalo made the Top 75 coming in at #70 on the list.
2 On Your Side

1st building opens at Lancaster Village Center

LANCASTER, N.Y. — New life is coming to Lancaster. The first of three buildings in the Lancaster Village Center is now open. Six businesses and 18 apartments now fill the space on West Main Street. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday for the building. Developers say the project...
LANCASTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Relief at the gas pump coming to Erie County drivers

New Yorkers are hoping to see some price relief at the gas pump after the state gas tax freeze went into effect Wednesday. And many counties across the state have followed suspending or capping gas taxes at the county level. And Erie County is one of them. Erie County Executive...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

DOD Announces New Programs

JAMESTOWN – The department of development has brought forward two new programs to use American Rescue Plan Act monies to help homeowners and businesses. Director of Development Crystal Surdyk tells us that one of the programs, the Roof, Sewer Lateral and Water Line Replacement Grant (RSLWLR) plans on providing financial assistance of up to 25,000 dollars to eligible homeowners for repairs.
JAMESTOWN, NY
WKBW-TV

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: June 3 - June 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There are plenty of family-friendly events taking place this weekend if you're looking to get out and enjoy the nice weather. The Pride Parade and Pride Festival will take place in Buffalo on Sunday. The parade is scheduled for 11 a.m. and will begin at the corner of Elmwood and Forest Avenues and end near Allen Street. The festival is scheduled for 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Canalside and "is a vibrant celebration of Western New York's LGBTQ+ community that features entertainment, family-friendly activities, food and beverages, live performances and nonprofit and retail vendors," a release says. You can find more information here.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy