ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LA City Council greenlights ban on homeless encampments 500 feet from schools, daycare centers

By Fox News
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Los Angeles City Council , exactly a week before an upcoming election, approved the drafting of a measure to ban homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and daycare centers citywide.

The proposal, spearheaded by Council President Nury Martinez, passed along a 13-2 vote as many council incumbents face competitive races with homelessness and public safety at the forefront.

The vote was held after councilmembers listened to parents and teachers at Virgil Middle School and Alberto M. Carvalho, superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District , who attended the meeting in person. Carvalho and others described how children are bearing witness to naked people lining sidewalks often using drugs and shouting profanities within earshot of nearby schoolyards.

“I’ve seen elementary schools with conditions that none of us as parents would find acceptable for our children: individuals with mental illness, some of them absolutely unclothed, shouting profanities to the listening ear of children,” Carvalho said, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The city’s existing anti-camping ordinance approved last summer following weeks of debate requires a lengthy review process before tents can be removed from sidewalks and around parks, libraries and schools.

By contrast, the new proposal was green-lit without review from the council’s Homelessness and Poverty Committee , meaning that if the final draft is voted through, enforcement so far delayed a year will become an immediate priority for hundreds, if not thousands, of school campuses across the city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KBuJM_0fxO6geo00
The proposal passed along a 13-2 vote as many council incumbents face competitive races with homelessness and public safety at the forefront.
AFP via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DFDlU_0fxO6geo00
A person experiencing homelessness near their tent in the Skid Row neighborhood of Los Angeles on Feb. 24, 2022.
Bloomberg via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38YJLr_0fxO6geo00
Los Angeles City Council approved the drafting of a measure to ban homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and daycare centers citywide.
Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The councilmembers who voted in favor of the proposal also seeking re-election are Bob Blumenfield, Gil Cedillo, Mitch O’Farrell, Curren Price and Monica Rodriguez.

Councilman Kevin de León, a candidate in a crowded field vying to become mayor, also voted in favor, as did Councilman Paul Koretz, who is campaigning for city controller.

The two who rejected the new measure, councilmembers Mike Bonin and Nithya Raman, argued that it would only push homeless encampments several blocks away from schools and would punish individuals for living on the streets.

Under the current ordinance, tents have remained at most of the city’s no encampment zones, police have issued few tickets and homeless outreach workers have struggled to persuade individuals to willingly move into temporary housing arrangements.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nury Martinez
Person
Gil Cedillo
Person
Bob Blumenfield
Person
Curren Price
Person
Paul Koretz
Person
Mike Bonin
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
35K+
Followers
29K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy