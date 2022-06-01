ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mets top Nationals for sixth straight win as daunting schedule looms

By Zach Braziller
New York Post
 3 days ago

The varsity portion of the schedule has arrived, the stretch that likely will determine if the Mets can moonwalk to the NL East crown or will have to sweat to get there.

They have spent the better part of the first third of the season beating up on the weak underbelly of the National League, getting fat on their woeful division that doesn’t include another team over .500, manhandling overwhelmed JV opponents. Of their 52 games, just 14 have come against teams over .500, though it should be noted the Mets have won nine of those contests.

That changes over the next three weeks. Beginning Thursday with a 10-game West Coast trip that takes them to California to face the powerhouse Dodgers, contending Padres and surprising Angels. They return home to meet the NL Central-leading Brewers and also have a pair of two-game series with the potent Astros in the coming weeks.

Mets starter Carlos Carrasco navigated his way through five shutout innings to earn the win against the Nationals on Wednesday.
Robert Sabo

They enter this daunting stretch riding high, taking a season-best six-game winning streak out west following their 5-0 victory over the Nationals on Wednesday afternoon at Citi Field that completed their first perfect homestand since 2015. They improved to 35-17 and extended their enormous lead in the NL East to a stunning 11 games over the Braves.

The Mets outscored the Phillies and Nationals by a combined 49-17 in this run, the offense exploding and the pitching staff holding its own despite the ravaged nature of the starting rotation. In this latest win, the offense was somewhat dormant considering the recent outbursts, but it didn’t matter. Carlos Carrasco and three relievers combined on a six-hit shutout, the Mets’ major league-leading ninth of the season and second in as many days.

It was a laborious five innings for Carrasco. He didn’t retire the side in order once. The Nationals had multiple runners on base in three different innings. He walked a season-high five, and three consecutive hitters in the third inning, but Carrasco was still able to make it through without allowing a run.

He made big pitches in big spots, like striking out Yadiel Hernandez in the third inning with the bases loaded after throwing 11 consecutive balls, inducing Dee Strange-Gordon into an inning-ending double play in the fourth and getting Hernandez on a weak grounder in front of the plate with two on to finish out his outing.

Catcher Tomas Nido had a career-high four hits, going 4-for-4 with three RBIs in the Mets’ win over the Nationals on Wednesday.
Robert Sabo

The Mets broke through in the fourth against Nationals rookie Evan Lee, on Tomas Nido’s run-scoring single. Two runs scored on the play, Luis Guillorme coming all the way around from first when Strange-Gordon booted the ball. Francisco Lindor made it 3-0 in the seventh with a sacrifice fly, extending his RBI streak to a career-best 10 games. Nido put a bow on the one-sided win with a two-run double in the eighth, capping the first four-hit game of his career.

