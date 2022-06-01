ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard issue statements following the jury’s verdict

By Janelle Ash, Rebecca Rosenberg
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe jury in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation lawsuit came to a verdict on Wednesday and awarded the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star with $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Both parties issued separate statements following the news. Heard’s statement reads: "The disappointment I...

Fox News

Sharon Osbourne, Piers Morgan on boos for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

TV personality Sharon Osbourne said she feels sorry for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have been separated from the royal family and received a smattering of boos Friday during Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London. Osbourne discussed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during Fox News' special coverage with Piers Morgan, Ainsley Earhardt and Martha MacCallum.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Piers Morgan on whereabouts of Prince Andrew, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during Platinum Jubilee

The United Kingdom is celebrating Queen Elizabeth's 70-year reign with the Platinum Jubilee, but some members of the royal family have not been included in all the festivities. Fox Nation host Piers Morgan detailed Prince Andrew's reported absence from the entire event following the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, and why Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, were not included on the balcony.
CELEBRITIES
