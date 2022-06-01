NCino: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) _ NCino, Inc. (NCNO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $30.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $94.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $91.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in August, nCino expects its results to range from a loss of 9 cents per share to a loss of 8 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $97 million to $98 million for the fiscal second quarter.

NCino expects full-year results to range from a loss of 30 cents per share to a loss of 28 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $401 million to $403 million.

