Cuyahoga County, OH

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cuyahoga, Lorain, Medina by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-01 16:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-01 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target...

alerts.weather.gov

Cleveland Scene

The Worst of Cleveland Magazine's 20 Best Suburbs, Ranked

Cleveland Magazine's annual Best Suburbs issue, the most anticipated publication among those who haven't stepped foot in a grocery store since March 2020, is now out. The yearly rankings — based on safety, housing and schools — and general celebration of the sprawl that from 1994 to 2017 sucked $2.4 billion in residential tax base from Cleveland, $4.8 billion from 18 inner-ring suburbs, and $4.4 billion from Cuyahoga County (essentially the editorial version of a NOACA application to add six more lanes to I-271 and nine more highway exits in far-flung outposts newly deforested and paved) are, despite their faults, useful in some ways.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Crumbl Cookies opens at Pavilion Shopping Center in Beachwood

Crumbl Cookies in the Pavilion Shopping Center in Beachwood held its grand opening June 3. The location at 23435 Chagrin Blvd., which is next door to Giant Eagle and Marco’s Pizza, is owned by Ian Robertson and his wife, Katie, who live in Utah, which is where Crumbl was founded. Alyssa Schlegel, of Westlake, is the local manager/operator/partner.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Lake Catholic swastika incident a memory that will last forever

I drove by a patch of grass on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Cleveland the other day. I was born there when it was Mt. Sinai Hospital. It’s gone. There used to be four spots of dirt at Cain Park in Cleveland Heights, at the bottom of the sledding hill. We grew up playing baseball there, long before anybody needed a uniform. It’s gone.
CLEVELAND, OH
Brown on Cleveland

The Illuminating Company Unkempt Property Frustrates Cleveland Ward One Residents

Cleveland's B. Kyle Standing in Illuminating Company Vacant LotThe Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Cleveland, OH. - Cleveland Ward One community covers parts of the Miles and Lee Road community. The area is the home to the new John F. Kennedy High School and the Frederick Douglas Recreation Center. Condemned buildings and an old railroad track are direct across the street from the school and center. Across the path are a small community of residents, four residential streets, and limited resources. Parts of the area are dim and unkempt due to vacant homes, dumping, and empty fields.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman robbed by group of males: Lakewood Police Blotter

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Robbery: Madison Avenue. Police received a call at 10:08 a.m. on May 25 about a woman who said she was robbed by a group of males on Madison Avenue between Belle and St. Charles avenues. Police located five juvenile suspects, and evidence was turned over to Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court prosecutors, according to a police spokesman.
LAKEWOOD, OH
News-Herald.com

Chemical spill inside Painesville facility

At approximately 1:25 a.m., June 3, the Painesville City Fire Department received a call for a chemical spill inside PVS Chemicals, located at 477 Lexington Ave. Units arrived on the scene three minutes later to find that roughly 150 gallons of blended acid had spilled from a damaged container inside the facility, according to a news release. Employees were able to secure the leak before exiting the building.
PAINESVILLE, OH

