Elastic: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) _ Elastic NV (ESTC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $65.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 70 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 22 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $239.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $230.4 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $203.8 million, or $2.20 per share. Revenue was reported as $862.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in August, Elastic expects its results to range from a loss of 20 cents per share to a loss of 16 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $244 million to $246 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Elastic expects full-year results to range from a loss of 36 cents per share to a loss of 28 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ESTC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ESTC