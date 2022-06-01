ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

GameStop: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

GRAPEVINE, Texas (AP) _ GameStop Corp. (GME) on Wednesday reported a loss of $157.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Grapevine, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $2.08.

The video game retailer posted revenue of $1.38 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GME at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GME

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

929K+
Followers
451K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy