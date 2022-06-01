NetApp: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ NetApp Inc. (NTAP) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $259 million.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of $1.14 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.42 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.27 per share.

The data storage company posted revenue of $1.68 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $937 million, or $4.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.32 billion.

For the current quarter ending in August, NetApp expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.05 to $1.15. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.10.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.48 billion to $1.63 billion for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $1.56 billion.

NetApp expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.40 to $5.60 per share.

