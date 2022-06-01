HP Enterprise: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SPRING, Texas (AP) _ Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $250 million.

The Spring, Texas-based company said it had net income of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 44 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The information technology products and services provider posted revenue of $6.71 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.83 billion.

For the current quarter ending in August, HP Enterprise expects its per-share earnings to range from 44 cents to 54 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.96 to $2.10 per share.

