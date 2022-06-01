ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC House primary winner Buansi takes seat, succeeding Insko

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A local government attorney and former town council member was seated Wednesday at the North Carolina House, replacing veteran Rep. Verla Insko, who formally stepped down this week.

Allen Buansi of Orange County was appointed Tuesday to succeed Insko, who since 1997 had served in the legislature. Insko had decided not to seek reelection.

Buansi already was poised next January to join the House for a two-year term after winning the 56th House District Democratic primary on May 17 over Jonah Garson. There is no Republican candidate for the district seat this fall.

After the primary, Orange County Democratic activists chose Buansi to complete the remainder of Insko’s term through the end of the year.

Buansi, an assistant city attorney for Greensboro, recently served on the Chapel Hill town council. His career also has included stints at the state Department of Justice and the UNC Center for Civil Rights.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Unc#Election#Nc House#Ap#Republican#Orange County Democratic#Department Of Justice
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

