Salesforce.com, Victoria’s Secret rise; S&P, Bark fall

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

S&P Global Inc., down $17.47 to $332.01.

The financial data provider says it may not achieve its financial targets because of deteriorating economic conditions.

Victoria’s Secret & Co., up $3.68 to $44.89.

The lingerie retailer’s quarterly earnings easily beat analyst forecasts.

Salesforce.com Inc., up $15.83 to $176.07.

The maker of cloud-based customer relationship management software raised its profit forecast for the year.

HP Inc., up $1.50 to $40.34.

The maker of printers and other electronics reported higher quarterly profits than Wall Street anticipated.

Digital Turbine Inc., down $5.75 to $19.68.

The software maker’s quarterly sales were much lower than analysts expected, and its outlook disappointed investors.

Ambarella Inc., down $1.81 to $83.41.

The semiconductor design company’s sales and profit forecast was well below what Wall Street expected due to lockdowns in China.

Bark Inc., down 32 cents to $2.18.

The subscription-based seller of toys and snacks for dogs forecast a full-year loss double what analysts were expecting.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc., down 70 cents to $8.76.

The outdoor sporting goods chain forecast earnings for the current quarter below what analysts were anticipating.

