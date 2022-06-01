Veeva: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) _ Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $100.1 million.

The Pleasanton, California-based company said it had net income of 62 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 99 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry posted revenue of $505.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $495.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in August, Veeva expects its per-share earnings to range from $1 to $1.01.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $529 million to $531 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Veeva expects full-year earnings to be $4.16 per share, with revenue expected to be $2.17 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VEEV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VEEV