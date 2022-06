Three Kangaroo Express gas stations and convenience stores in south Louisiana have sold for a combined price of $16.262 million. Two of the properties, located at St. Andrews Boulevard and Belle Terre Boulevard in LaPlace and 8967 Jefferson Hwy. in Baton Rouge, were purchased by a California-based buyer, according to a news release. The third property, at Highway 30 and South St. Landry Ave. in Gonzales, sold to a South Carolina-based buyer.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO