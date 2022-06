On May 19, 2022, Stroudsburg Area Junior Highschool was made aware of a possible shooting threat to occur on May 20, 2022. As a precaution, the school was closed. Stroud Area Regional Police were alerted and investigated the student involved in the threat and provided due process in accordance to school policy. The suspect's identity has not been released to the public. On the 19th Dr. Cosmas Curry shared his statement on Facebook regarding the incident.

STROUDSBURG, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO