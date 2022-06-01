This year’s ‘Golden Cubs’ honored at Memorial Tournament

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) – The first round of the Memorial Tournament doesn’t tee off until Thursday, but Wednesday’s Golden Cub Pro-Am has crowned the Patient Champions of the tournament.

Each year, the Memorial recognizes local children challenged with physical, mental, or other medical conditions, and on Wednesday, this year’s nine Golden Cubs had a tee-side view of some of the top golfers in the world.

After autographs and posing for pictures, this year’s Golden Cubs got to meet Jack Nicklaus, the Golden Bear himself.

Neil Taylor, of Dublin, who won the 2022 Nicklaus Youth Spirit Award for his bout with a rare form of leukemia, shared some words of encouragement to children who may find themselves in his position in the future.

“I just told myself that tomorrow will be better, and some days it wasn’t and some days it was,” Taylor said. “It was just better to keep saying tomorrow will be better.”

Taylor added, “It’s been really amazing. They’re really all nice and it was incredible.”

And after a hot, sunny day, the Golden Cubs capped off their adventure with famous Muirfield milkshakes.

