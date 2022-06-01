ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knickerbocker, TX

43rd Annual Knicky Picky at Knickerbocker Texas

By Jeff Rottman
kksa-am.com
 3 days ago

The town of Knickerbocker is having their 43rd Annual Knicky. Picky event on Saturday, June...

www.kksa-am.com

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Concho Valley Paws hosts free adoptions

SAN ANGELO, Texas- The summer forecast is cats, cats and more cats as the beginning of June kicks off adopt a shelter cat month. In honor of that Concho Valley Paws is hosting a special giveaway. “This month as a promotion to encourage adoption we are offering all of our cats for free that are […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Age Requirements For Kids That All Parents In Texas Should Know

Now that school is officially out for pretty much everyone in Midland, Odessa and surrounding areas, the question is, what to do with the kids? For single,working mom's like myself, the task becomes finding a sitter. For others it is, well I have a teenager in my house now, is he/she old enough to stay home alone? Is he/she old enough to get a job?
TEXAS STATE
kksa-am.com

Downtown Movie Night Begins

Back once again this summer are the weekly free outdoor. downtown movie nights. The first movie showing of the season. begins this evening. The movies are family-friendly and will. begin at dusk, or around 9:15 PM. The shows will be at the. parking lot at 17 East Twohig between the...
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knickerbocker, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
96.5 The Rock

San Angelo, Ready To Get Rid Of Some Stuff? Here’s How

Next Saturday, June 11th the City of San Angelo is hosting a household hazardous waste disposal event and Eco-fair. This special event is being held in conjunction with Keep San Angelo Beautiful and one of the great things about it is that you can drop off pretty much all of those things you've been wanting to get rid of for FREE from 7 am until 10:30 am at the San Angelo Colliseum located at 50 E. 43rd St..
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Rumor Mill: Will San Angelo Get an Abuelo's?

SAN ANGELO – Is Abuelo's coming to San Angelo? On Thursday, Jun. 3, it was announced that San Angelo would be getting a new restaurant at the Sunset Mall. For more see: Popular Steak House Coming to San Angelo Soon With the announcement of LongHorn Steakhouse making its way to San Angelo the rumor mill began churning. People began throwing out hopes of a Cheesecake Factory, taco places like Taco Casa and Taco Villa, and even the return of Arby's. But one rumor seemed to have more momentum than the rest. It was rumored that an Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant would be joining the new shopping…
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knickerbocker Texas
colemantoday.com

Marty Baker is New Coleman Chief of Police

The City of Coleman, Texas City Council unanimously confirmed the appointment of new Police Chief Marty O. Baker at a council meeting held on Thursday, June 2, 2022. City Manager Diana Lopez advised the Council that after a long search for a Chief of Police for the Coleman Police Department, she was pleased to announce that Marty O. Baker was selected amongst 18 applicants who submitted for the position.
COLEMAN, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo's Connection With the Uvalde Tragedy Impacts a Broken Family With Broken Hearts

SAN ANGELO, TX — Uziyah Garcia was known as “Uzi” to friends and family. He was born on August 13, 2011 to a broken home in San Angelo. His dad has been in and out of prison at least twice for drugs. His mom, also in and out of prison, lost custody of Uzi in San Angelo in a CPS case. Uzi was mostly raised by his grandparents in San Angelo, according to Uzi’s aunt and Uzi’s mom’s half sister Nikki Cross of Uvalde. “I’d say Uzi and his siblings lived a total of two years consecutively with their parents,” Nikki said. Last summer, Uzi’s grandmother in San Angelo was hospitalized and had major…
SAN ANGELO, TX
KBAT 99.9

Unlimited Movie Passes-See As Many Movies As You Want In Midland Odessa

I was 52 years old the day I discovered you could get unlimited movie passes that would allow you to see any movie, any time, any day, as much as you wanted, for one monthly price depending on which plan you select... And the lowest price is only $18 a month. That's not even equal to the price of two movie tickets depending on how many times you go. That's just crazy! Sure, you have to sign up for a year-but if you love seeing movies on the big screen and love the theater experience when new movies come out (and who doesn't?)-then this will be as exciting for YOU to find out as it was for me! So I had to look and see which (if any) theaters here in the Permian Basin participated in this program. Turns out:
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
ktxs.com

KTXS news reporter, producers, rescue lost family of puppies while working on story

ABILENE, Texas — The day started out just like any other for the news team at KTXS, until it got a little muddy... and a little furry. KTXS news reporter Marley Malenfant was out on a story with two of the KTXS producers; Shayla Hudson and Sarah Burns Friday morning at the Taylor County Health Department in Abilene when they ran in to a group of lost dogs while leaving an interview.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Petition circulates Tuscola to add to November election ballot, legal sale of alcohol for off-premise consumption

TUSCOLA, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Most think of Texas as a ‘dry’ state, but a new petition out of Tuscola wants to give Taylor County residents the option to legally turn the small town a little damper. In a release from Texas Petition Strategies, the organization teamed up with local business owners to add to the […]
TUSCOLA, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Goodbye San Angelo and the Concho Valley

SAN ANGELO, TX -- Throughout my time at San Angelo LIVE, I’ve had the honor of highlighting some of the most memorable people and events in San Angelo and the Concho Valley. My time spent with San Angelo’s leader in news has allowed me to explore creativity that I thought I never had which has placed me in position to return to my roots of television broadcasting where I was first introduced to content creation almost 15 years ago.
SAN ANGELO, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Project to build 191 overpass to begin next week

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A project to build an overpass to take Highway 191 over the planned extension of Yukon Road in western Midland County between Odessa and Midland is scheduled to begin the week of June 6, 2022. The 30-month project will have several phases that will include traffic pattern changes. The most important […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy