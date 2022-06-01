PVH: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ PVH Corp. (PVH) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $133.1 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.94 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.58 per share.

The owner of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands posted revenue of $2.12 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.08 billion.

For the current quarter ending in August, PVH expects its per-share earnings to be $2. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.14.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $9 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PVH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PVH