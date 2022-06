Under the orders of Gov. Greg Abbott, top Texas lawmakers are starting to form committees to address the mass shooting in Uvalde. On Wednesday, Abbott ordered Senate and House leaders to create special committees examining topics related to school and firearm safety, to name a few – but stopped short of calling a special legislative session over mass shootings, as more and more Texas lawmakers have been demanding. Abbott also announced he’s directing state resources to conduct random safety reviews in Texas’ public schools.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO