More than a dozen projects will bring nearly 6,000 apartments and condos to Miami’s Edgewater, as developers bet big on the Miami housing market. Developers spent about $500 million on property acquisitions in Edgewater alone since late 2020, an analysis by The Real Deal found. Edgewater is hardly alone — other neighborhoods, like Brickell, also have many residential projects in the works.

