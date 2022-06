Our senators are trying. Whether they succeed appears to be far beyond their control. Connecticut was the scene of the worst elementary school shooting in U.S. history almost 10 years ago, and in response the state passed some of the tightest gun laws in America. State laws, however, only go so far, and since anyone can cross a state line at any time, there’s only so much protection they can offer.

