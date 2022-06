Surrounded by love and light, Eva June Hill answered her call to come home, May 30, 2022. Eva June Royles was born in Feb. of 1937, in rural Lacrosse, Arkansas. Being born during the depression would prove formative in her ability to adapt and survive much heartache as an adult. As a young teen, she moved to Kansas City, Missouri. She graduated from Northeast High School in Kansas City. While still in school, she was a spicy carhop at the A&W in Independence, Missouri. That is where she met her daredevil, sweetheart, Robert Eugene Hill.

HIAWATHA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO