NASA outsources development of Moon spacesuit to two private companies
By Loren Grush
The Verge
3 days ago
Today, NASA announced that two private companies — Axiom Space and Collins Aerospace — will develop the next-generation spacesuits that future astronauts will wear to conduct spacewalks and eventually traverse the surface of the Moon. It’s a bold new direction for spacesuit development at NASA, with the agency handing the job...
This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. NASA's Curiosity rover has a knack for snapping eye-opening pictures of the Gale Crater on Mars. There was the (actually very small) "doorway" recently and then a facelike cliff last year. The latest "wow, look at that" image to come to my attention shows two delicate, gravity-defying formations reaching upward from the dusty Martian surface.
Saturday morning, aerospace company Blue Origin is slated to conduct its fifth tourist flight, sending a crew of six to the edge of space and back out of West Texas. Once again, it’s a flight without any major celebrities on board, as the company transitions into making these quick jaunts to space relatively routine.
Today, when asked about Elon Musk’s pessimistic attitude toward the economy, President Joe Biden made a dismissive little quip: “Lots of luck on his trip to the Moon.” It’s a funny aside — but there’s one tiny hitch. Technically, a good chunk of SpaceX’s funding to return people to the Moon comes from the Biden administration.
In the coming decade, NASA is determined to emulate Apollo-era energy by bringing space exploration back to the moon. The agency has a timeline of ambitious missions, collectively dubbed the Artemis plan, poised to culminate in the practical realization of stunning sci-fi fantasies like lunar ground stations, vehicles, power sources and even the "Lunanet."
Astronauts have been venturing into space for 61 years to unlock the human potential for exploration. But the floating freedom offered by a lack of gravity also presents a number of limits when it comes to the human body and mind.
In defense news, it has been officially announced that the United States Air Force is developing its next-generation (sixth-generation) fighter. During a Heritage Foundation event, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said, “we have now started an [engineering, manufacturing, and development] program to do the development aircraft that we’ll take into production.”
Earth is our home planet, the only place in the universe where we know for certain that life exists. Earth formed over 4.6 billion years ago from a swirling cloud of gas and dust that gave rise to our entire solar system, including our star, the sun. Scientists hypothesize that this gas and dust collapsed into a disk, with different parts of the disk coalescing into each of the planets in the solar system.
As a result of achieving high imaging dynamic range, a team of astronomers in Japan has discovered for the first time a faint radio emission covering a giant galaxy with an energetic black hole at its center. The radio emission is released from gas created directly by the central black hole. The team expects to understand how a black hole interacts with its host galaxy by applying the same technique to other quasars.
Buckle up for a wild flyby. NASA's Juno spacecraft — the most distant probe orbiting another planet — made its 41st close swoop over Jupiter's clouds in April. The space agency recently posted footage of the encounter with the swirling, Jovian atmosphere. The animated GIF below shows a...
Spintronic devices, by harnessing the spin degree of freedom, are expected to outperform charge-based devices in terms of energy efficiency and speed of operation. The use of an electric field to control spin at room temperature has been pursued for decades. A major hurdle that has contributed to the slow progress in this regard is the dilemma between effective control and strong spin relaxation. For example, in a Rashba/Dresselhaus material with strong spin"“orbit coupling, although the internal magnetic field could be substantial enough to effectively control spin precession, often, the spin-relaxation time becomes extremely short as a consequence of Dyakonov"“Perel scattering. To address this, a persistent spin helix has been proposed in systems with SU(2) symmetry. Here we show the discovery of the persistent spin helix in an organic"“inorganic hybrid ferroelectric halide perovskite whose layered nature makes it intrinsically like a quantum well. We demonstrate that the spin-polarized band structure is switchable at room temperature via an intrinsic ferroelectric field. We reveal valley"“spin coupling through a circular photogalvanic effect in single-crystalline bulk crystals. The favoured short spin helix wavelength (three orders of magnitude shorter than in III"“V materials), room-temperature operation and non-volatility make the hybrid perovskite an ideal platform for understanding symmetry-tuned spin dynamics, towards designing practical spintronic materials and devices that can resolve the control-relaxation dilemma.
