NASA outsources development of Moon spacesuit to two private companies

Spintronic devices, by harnessing the spin degree of freedom, are expected to outperform charge-based devices in terms of energy efficiency and speed of operation. The use of an electric field to control spin at room temperature has been pursued for decades. A major hurdle that has contributed to the slow progress in this regard is the dilemma between effective control and strong spin relaxation. For example, in a Rashba/Dresselhaus material with strong spin"“orbit coupling, although the internal magnetic field could be substantial enough to effectively control spin precession, often, the spin-relaxation time becomes extremely short as a consequence of Dyakonov"“Perel scattering. To address this, a persistent spin helix has been proposed in systems with SU(2) symmetry. Here we show the discovery of the persistent spin helix in an organic"“inorganic hybrid ferroelectric halide perovskite whose layered nature makes it intrinsically like a quantum well. We demonstrate that the spin-polarized band structure is switchable at room temperature via an intrinsic ferroelectric field. We reveal valley"“spin coupling through a circular photogalvanic effect in single-crystalline bulk crystals. The favoured short spin helix wavelength (three orders of magnitude shorter than in III"“V materials), room-temperature operation and non-volatility make the hybrid perovskite an ideal platform for understanding symmetry-tuned spin dynamics, towards designing practical spintronic materials and devices that can resolve the control-relaxation dilemma.

