On Tuesday June 7th, KeyBank will host its 31th annual Neighbors Make the Difference Day®. From 1:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m., teammates in Rochester will spend time volunteering with community organizations and service projects in the region. They’ll join thousands of KeyBank teammates nationwide in receiving paid time off to volunteer at more than 16 projects in the neighborhoods where they live and work. A list of some of the projects taking place in Rochester can be found at the end of this release. Media are welcome to cover these events. Photo/video and interview opportunities are available at the project sites, as Key teammates build playgrounds, paint houses, weed gardens and clean up community parks.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO