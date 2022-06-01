ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

Div. 4 Regional Golf at Calderone 6-1-22 | Photo Gallery

jtv.tv
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGolf Division 4 Regional Tournament at Calderone Golf Club,...

jtv.tv

Comments / 0

jtv.tv

Extreme Dodge Scoreboard: Track & Field Finals June 4, 2022

D2 at Forest Hills Eastern High School: Western failed to score points at the D-2 track and field final. Lincoln Raczkowski had the best finish for the Panthers, finishing 15th in the 300-meter hurdles (42.18) for the Panthers. D3 at Kent City High School: Grass Lake placed 12th with 17...
jtv.tv

Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard June 3, 2022

Concord 10, Vandercook Lake 0: Levi Raymond recorded the shutout in the Michigan High School Athletic Association Division 4 district semifinal at home on Friday. Raymond struck out eight batters for the win. Anthony Evans was the big hitter for the Yellow Jackets with three hits and five RBIs. Vandercook Lake finished with four hits in the game. The Jayhawks finished the season with an 0-14 record.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
jtv.tv

State Track, Field Qualifiers for Jackson County Teams

(June 3, 2022 8:16 AM) Jackson County will be well represented at the Michigan High School Athletic Association state finals on Saturday. Western’s girls’ team and Concord’s boys’ team should be near the top in their respective team competitions. Last year Grass Lake won both of...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
jtv.tv

Dramatic Putts Key Steve Maddalena’s GAM Senior Match Play Victory

Steve Maddalena sends the winning 50-foot shot at No. 18 on its way. Courtesy Greg Johnson, Golf Association of Michigan. (June 3, 2022 9:22 PM) Jackson’s Steve Maddalena won the GAM Senior Match Play Championship presented by Sullivan Golf Travel with long dramatic birdie putts on the final two holes at Muskegon Country Club Friday.
JACKSON, MI
WLNS

Former Spartan rejoins basketball team as assistant coach

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A former Spartan basketball player is returning to the Breslin Center – but this time, he’ll be on the sidelines – not the court. That’s after men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo named Thomas Kelley the next assistant coach. “It’s always been a thrill for me when I can bring a […]
EAST LANSING, MI
jtv.tv

Saturday, June 4 – Sunday, June 5, 2022

The Locker Room presented by County National Bank. Highlights and Interviews from this weeks James R. Selby Track & Field Classic. Ductz of Mid-Michigan presents the Scholar Athlete of the Week: Elly Trefry from Michigan Center High School. JTV Sports Special: The James R. Selby Track & Field Classic. Taped...
WILX-TV

Warbirds fly in Grand Ledge

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 photojournalist Dave Jones captured sensational video of the Warbirds and Classics Remote Control Air Show. The event features scale planes from World War I and World War II, including jet and classic planes from aviation history. Those planes will be held at the field for static viewing. Visitors will also be able to watch them in the air.
GRAND LEDGE, MI
jtv.tv

Events of June 3, 4, and 5, 2022

Paws in the Park. Paws in the Park is back this year and it’s in Downtown Jackson again! Join us for our annual Paws in the Park 2-day event, featuring the famous Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show! We will have our chip-timed 5k, a shorter 1-mile-mile ‘Woof Walk,’ and a new Doggie Dash just for kids. Food will be provided by the Jackson Breakfast Rotary. We’ll also have raffles, games for the humans and canines, vendors, demos by Michigan Search and Rescue dogs, and more fun at a family-friendly and safe event focused on raising money for abandoned pets and programs at Cascades Humane Society! All registered participants will receive a Paws in the Park t-shirt and a swag bag from our sponsors! In addition, all 5k participants will receive a unique finishers medal or another comparable item. Today’s Schedule of Events: (Canine Stars Shows and light concessions only) Canine Stars Show #1, 6:00 pm-6:30 pm. Canine Stars Show #2, 7:00pm-7:30pm. Horace Blackman Park, Downtown Jackson.
JACKSON, MI
WOOD

Looking for a lakeshore oasis? Check out Tannery Bay

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) If you’re looking to give up your home in the city, for an oasis on the lakeshore, we have the story for you!. Tannery Bay is located in Whitehall and it’s a community by Eastbrook Homes, They do all the hard work, while you get to make the fun decisions, like where to dock your boat. I like that kind of place!
Maize n Brew

One player from each team Big Ten team that we’d want at Michigan

The champions of the Big Ten reside in Ann Arbor for the first time in a long time. Doesn’t that feel nice to say?. Still, that doesn’t mean there aren’t players from around the conference that catch our eye as high quality talent. The Big Ten boasts some of the most successful and historic programs in college football, and they all bring in top recruiting classes in the country. In a true “What If?” scenario, let’s evaluate opponents who we would love to see don the Maize and Blue.
ANN ARBOR, MI
mycitymag.com

WNEM TV5 News Anchor David Custer

For David Custer, presenting the truth is everything – both as a journalist and personally. As the head news anchor at WNEM TV5 since 2016 and an openly gay man, he has hidden nothing from his viewing audience. Every night, Custer, alongside his friend and co-anchor Meg McLeod anchors the 5pm, 5:30pm, 6pm and 10pm broadcasts, providing up-to-date news bulletins and stories ranging from tragic to inspiring. His reporting has earned him seven regional Emmy Awards, several Associated Press and Michigan Association of Broadcasters Awards, and the Great Lakes Bay Region’s Ruby Award as one of the brightest professionals under the age of 40. His personality, style and local storytelling has won him the coveted My City Magazine City’s Choice Award for Best News Anchor for the last six years. (As of this writing, Custer was nominated for 5 more Emmy Awards.)“It is the job of the journalist to seek the truth, to hold people accountable and expose corruption,” he states. “It is our responsibility to accurately tell a story as it is and hold nothing back.” This is always true of Custer: even when the story is his own.
FLINT, MI
whmi.com

Block Party To ENDALZ In Downtown Howell Sunday

A big family-friendly block party is planned this weekend in downtown Howell as a kick-off to the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s. This year’s walk is on September 24th at the Brighton Mill Pond but organizers have been working to rebrand the event to become more all-encompassing for all of Livingston County. As such, a big block party and kick-off is set this Sunday on the lawn of the historic courthouse and amphitheater and will coincide with the popular Farmer’s Market.
HOWELL, MI
nbc25news.com

Shooting near Hope College in Holland, Michigan

HOLLAND, Mich - UPDATE: Lockdown ha been lifted. According to Hope College's Twitter account a shooting has occurred near the University. The College says the shooting occurred near 16th and College. The suspect is not in custody. The NBC affiliate in Grand Rapids, WOOD-TV is reporting two people have been...
HOLLAND, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Has Two of the Best Donut Shops in the Entire U.S.

Who doesn’t love a warm, sweet donut? Friday (June 3) is National Donut Day, and in honor, the crew at Yelp has released their tally of the Top 100 U.S. Donut Shops. Here in Michigan, we have plenty of great donut shops, many of which are locally owned. That said, it’s not surprising that not one but two Michigan donut shops are on the list. My mouth is starting to water just thinking about these great donut stops.
DETROIT, MI
1077 WRKR

This Day in History Kalamazoo’s Only TV Station Launched

Did you know WWMT Channel 3 turns 72-years-old today?. Many of us have grown up with channel 3 and the many talented anchors, reporters, and meteorologists along the way. Keith Thompson, for example, has been forecasting weather for West Michigan at WWMT for over 33 years and counting. WWMT, originally WKZO-TV, was only the second television station in West Michigan as it launched just a year after WLAV-TV in Grand Rapids, now known as WOOD-TV. John Earl Fetzer made his dream come true by launching the 5th television station in the state of Michigan according to WWMT,

