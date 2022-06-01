Trumbull County indictments: June 1, 2022

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Wednesday:

Michael Blake: Vandalism

Brenden Frenzel: Harassment with a bodily substance

Dwight D. Grant: Two counts of assault

Kemari Deon James: Harassment with a bodily substance

Richard D. Williams: Escape

Michael Knight (superseding): Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle with forfeiture

Antuan M. Parker: Aggravated murder with firearm specifications, two counts of tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse, two counts of having weapons while under disability and two counts of aggravated arson

Ciera M. Buckner: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Tyler G. Zuniga: Two counts of OVI with prior felony conviction with the specification of repeat OVI offender and vehicle forfeiture

Erica B. Mararri: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs

Alysha R. Stiffler: Aggravated possession of drugs

Daniel J. Walk: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Ralph A. Genova: Domestic violence

Andre Morgan: Aggravated possession of drugs

Brian A. Williamson: Possession of cocaine

Mackenzie Roo d: Two counts of assault on a peace officer

Dav id Hubbard : Felonious assault; domestic violence; intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case; violating a protection order and endangering children

Steven M. Clementi: Breaking and entering

Robby K. Nolen: Possession of cocaine

Lisa M. Johnson: Grand theft

John R. Logston: Carrying concealed weapons and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

George W. Panno, III: Two counts of felonious assault, domestic violence, kidnapping, gross sexual imposition and two counts of child endangering

Jerell J. Hubbard: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Edthaniel T. Tarver: Having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Gary L. Booth: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine

Marissa R. Estep: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle with forfeiture, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, two counts of carrying concealed weapons and aggravated possession of drugs

Kyle T. Bryan: Aggravated possession of drugs

Troy J. Carson: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer

Tirese E. Monday: Receiving stolen property and carrying a concealed weapon

Brian L. Moore: Possession of cocaine with forfeiture, trafficking in marijuana with forfeiture and defacing identification marks of a firearm

Ch ristopher A. Rosier: Four counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor

William P. McCawley : Two counts of assault on a peace officer and abduction

Gary M. Stanke, II: Aggravated possession of drugs

Daitzel A. Moore: Possession of a controlled substance analog

Harley E. Tibbs: Two counts of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer

Angela L. Vance: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of LSD

Antonio P. Tucker: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, two counts of trafficking in cocaine, two counts of possession of cocaine and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound with forfeiture and obstructing official business

Paul R. Nelson: Aggravated possession of drugs

Anthony P. Mazi: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Ishmael JD Daniel: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, escape, assault and criminal damaging or endangering

Mark L. Rosine, II: Possession of cocaine and OVI

Meko D. Howard : Tampering with evidence, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and having weapons while under disability

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.

