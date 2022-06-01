Trumbull County indictments: June 1, 2022
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Wednesday:
Michael Blake: Vandalism
Brenden Frenzel: Harassment with a bodily substance
Dwight D. Grant: Two counts of assault
Kemari Deon James: Harassment with a bodily substance
Richard D. Williams: Escape
Michael Knight (superseding): Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle with forfeiture
Antuan M. Parker: Aggravated murder with firearm specifications, two counts of tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse, two counts of having weapons while under disability and two counts of aggravated arson
Ciera M. Buckner: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Tyler G. Zuniga: Two counts of OVI with prior felony conviction with the specification of repeat OVI offender and vehicle forfeiture
Erica B. Mararri: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs
Alysha R. Stiffler: Aggravated possession of drugs
Daniel J. Walk: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Ralph A. Genova: Domestic violence
Andre Morgan: Aggravated possession of drugs
Brian A. Williamson: Possession of cocaine
Mackenzie Roo d: Two counts of assault on a peace officer
Dav id Hubbard : Felonious assault; domestic violence; intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case; violating a protection order and endangering children
Steven M. Clementi: Breaking and entering
Robby K. Nolen: Possession of cocaine
Lisa M. Johnson: Grand theft
John R. Logston: Carrying concealed weapons and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
George W. Panno, III: Two counts of felonious assault, domestic violence, kidnapping, gross sexual imposition and two counts of child endangering
Jerell J. Hubbard: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Edthaniel T. Tarver: Having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Gary L. Booth: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine
Marissa R. Estep: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle with forfeiture, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, two counts of carrying concealed weapons and aggravated possession of drugs
Kyle T. Bryan: Aggravated possession of drugs
Troy J. Carson: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer
Tirese E. Monday: Receiving stolen property and carrying a concealed weapon
Brian L. Moore: Possession of cocaine with forfeiture, trafficking in marijuana with forfeiture and defacing identification marks of a firearm
Ch ristopher A. Rosier: Four counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor
William P. McCawley : Two counts of assault on a peace officer and abduction
Gary M. Stanke, II: Aggravated possession of drugs
Daitzel A. Moore: Possession of a controlled substance analog
Harley E. Tibbs: Two counts of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer
Angela L. Vance: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of LSD
Antonio P. Tucker: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, two counts of trafficking in cocaine, two counts of possession of cocaine and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound with forfeiture and obstructing official business
Paul R. Nelson: Aggravated possession of drugs
Anthony P. Mazi: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Ishmael JD Daniel: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, escape, assault and criminal damaging or endangering
Mark L. Rosine, II: Possession of cocaine and OVI
Meko D. Howard : Tampering with evidence, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and having weapons while under disability
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.
