Grant Parish, LA

Best Friends Animal Society and GPSO teaming up to save homeless animals

By Jacque Murphy
klax-tv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office announced a new initiative to save the lives of homeless dogs in our area, and they need your help to continue the effort. Sheriff Steven McCain says, “our...

klax-tv.com

kalb.com

Sale of Pelican Seafood & Poboy building official, now owned by Heart of Worship Church

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The cash sale of the building the Pelican Seafood & Poboy restaurant is in has officially been completed. The building was sold by owners Mike Bordelon and Linda Sparks for $300,000 to the Heart of Worship Ministries of Louisiana with head pastor Keith Dickens signing for the church. The building owners were involved in a dispute over the shared parking lot between the buildings back in April. Now, the church owns both properties.
PELICAN, LA
klax-tv.com

Stop the Violence Gathering Motivates the Youth

House Bill 37 was recently passed in Louisiana to carry concealed guns without a license. Some Louisiana residents are worried this will only increase the violence. Monica Williams started the F.A.V.E. movement in June of 2018. This gathering is in memory of her cousin Quintrella Turner. It was her cousin’s...
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

Farewell Christian - Dr. Mary Piekos, M.D.

The survey is an update to one they conducted in 2015 and it takes less than five minutes to complete. Mother of east Texas murder victim arrested for assault on officer. The mother of a murder victim in east Texas has been arrested in the Zwolle area. Crews battle house...
SHREVEPORT, LA
cenlanow.com

CATFISHED: California man comes to West Monroe looking for Rose, finds a thorn

WEST MONROE, La. (7/29/2019) — “Catfishing” is defined as the act of luring someone into a relationship using a fictional online persona. Now, one West Monroe man is under arrest, accused of profiting off of another man he’s accused of conning. According to online arrest reports,...
KNOE TV8

Young man with Down syndrome surprises girlfriend with marriage proposal

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A recent birthday celebration at the “W” Event Center in Monroe turned surprisingly romantic when a young couple with Down syndrome got engaged. Chareay Lowens, also known as “Shug”, wanted a special night for his 21st birthday party. He decided to replicate a prom for the event on May 21. His family made him and his girlfriend, Jada Nichelle Bryant, king and queen of the prom.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Meet the winner of the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The winner has been chosen for the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.  Within just 34 days, all 8,000 tickets were sold, raising over $800,000 to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.  Callie Walker of Quitman is the lucky winner, and Tuesday, May 31, 2022 she and her family got to […]
MONROE, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

3 Wounded in Downtown Shreveport Shooting

Violence in downtown Shreveport to kick off Saturday. Three people were shot when someone opened fire early Saturday morning. This shooting happened at about 5:30am near the corner of Travis and Spring Street. Detectives believe some folks got into a verbal altercation and things escalated quickly. One person pulled out a gun and fired several shots into the parking lot on the northeast corner of that intersection.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KNOE TV8

West Monroe PD: No reports of attempted kidnapping at Kiroli Park

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department has issued a statement questioning the validity of online posts claiming there was recently an attempted kidnapping at Kiroli Park. In a post made on Thursday, June 2, 2022, WMPD said:. “WMPD is aware of some social media posts saying...
WEST MONROE, LA
KTAL

Campti man convicted of killing wife and unborn child

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches Parish man faces life in prison following his conviction for the 2019 murder of his pregnant wife and unborn child. Christopher Houston, Jr., 28, was convicted Thursday by a 12-member jury after a two-day trial in the murder of 22-year-old Elonzeya Zeoleah Teal-Houston, who was five months pregnant when she was killed.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

COLD CASE: missing Leesville man, Bradley Stracener

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - What happened to Bradley Stracener? That’s what the Leesville man’s family and law enforcement are questioning several years after he disappeared. “God gave him to me, and I am going to get answers before I leave this world,” Toni James, Stracener’s mother said....
LEESVILLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Deputies find cocaine, mushrooms, and other narcotics after anonymous complaint; West Monroe couple arrested

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, June 1, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies received an anonymous complaint in reference to illegal narcotics being used or sold from a residence on the 100 block of Hillside Circle. Upon arrival, authorities made contact with 20-year-old Abbie Leigh Caples who invited deputies inside the residence. Once deputies […]
lincolnparishjournal.com

Mitcham Farms prepares for Peach Fest

Mitcham Farms is the largest peach orchard in Louisiana, owning over 12,000 trees, and produces hand-picked and hand-graded peaches and peach products yearly. Owner Joe Mitcham has been preparing for this year’s annual Louisiana Peach Festival. “The processing station and picking will start soon,” Mitcham said. “The processing station...
RUSTON, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

American Flags Removed From Graves of Veterans in Mamou

Some in the Mamou area are asking what happened to the American flags they put on or near the graves of loved ones who once served our country. I was recently contacted by a few parishioners of St. Ann's Catholic Church in regards to U.S. flags disappearing from the gravesites of those who served their country, so I called the church to ask about this.
MAMOU, LA
KSLA

Patient threatens to blow up Shreveport hospital over pain meds; no bomb found

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to reports of a bomb threat at a Shreveport hospital Wednesday afternoon (June 1). Officials with the Shreveport Police Department say the call first went out around 12:30 p.m. at CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center in the 1400 block of E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. Police say a patient showed up at the facility upset that he couldn’t get more pain medication. He then reportedly threatened to blow up the facility, saying he had a bomb in his backpack.
SHREVEPORT, LA
klax-tv.com

Convicted Felon Sentenced for Illegally Possessing a Firearm

MONROE, LA. On July 27, 2021, a concerned motorist called 911 to report a motor vehicle accident in LaSalle Parish. When law enforcement arrived, the motorist told officers what had transpired. He explained that as he was traveling near a sharp curve in the road a blue SUV came around the curve traveling at a high rate of speed. This caused him to make an abrupt turn into the opposite lane to avoid a head-on collision and the other vehicle traveled off the roadway and hit a tree and went into the drainage ditch. The motorist turned around and went back to the accident site to check on the erratic driver. As he drove back up to the accident site, he saw the man, later determined to be McGee, walking in front of the car on the highway. He asked if the man was okay, and he said yes but asked the motorist not to call it in because he had just gotten out of jail and did not want any trouble. The motorist offered to let the man sit in his vehicle as it began to rain, and McGee asked if he could get his gun and the motorist told him no. The motorist then watched McGee throw a long black gun into the woods nearby. He then told McGee that he had already called 911 and McGee then fled into the woods. Officers found paperwork in the vehicle with McGee’s name on it and were able to recover the firearm from the wooded area where McGee had thrown it. A few days later, the motorist was able to positively identify McGee as the sole occupant and driver of the vehicle and who he had seen with the firearm. McGee was charged with one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
MONROE, LA
KTAL

Boat launches out of water in Natchitoches crash

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents are investigating after a crash just south of Natchitoches launched a boat onto the riverbank. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the scene at 8:15 p.m. where they found a boat on the bank of the Cane River near the 2400 block of Fish Hatchery Rd.
NATCHITOCHES, LA

