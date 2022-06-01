D.J. Reed explains why it's not farfetched for Jets to win Super Bowl this season

D.J. Reed knows what it takes for a team to make a drastic turnaround.

That’s why he is emphatic in his belief that it’s not farfetched for the Jets to win a Super Bowl this season despite not finishing with a winning record since 2015.

“It’s not. I don’t think it is because when you think about it, it’s kind of like déjà vu,” the new Jets cornerback said. “My rookie year in San Fran, we went 4-12. Got some guys in the draft, got some guys in the draft, and we were in the Super Bowl up 10 in the fourth.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t win, Mahomes did what he did, but we went to the Super Bowl after going 4-12 the year before. So I don’t think it’s farfetched, especially with the additions we brought in.”

Reed is one of those additions, and while with the 49ers, San Francisco indeed went from four wins to 13 in the span of one season, nearly winning a Super Bowl in the process. So, even after finishing 4-13 last year, Reed believes the upgrades the team made can catapult the team all the way to the best in the league.

He believes it because he has seen who will line up alongside him on defense, and has faced who opposing defenses will line up against.

“I think our receiving core is gonna be exciting,” Reed said. “Personally, Elijah Moore is the real deal. I like how he runs his routes…he mixes it up and he’s unorthodox with his route running.

“[Garrett] Wilson…he’s slippery. He’s gonna be prominent in man-to-man. He can get open easily. And Corey Davis, he’s a route technician. He knows how to run routes and how to get open. They’re gonna be lit, I think. They’re gonna be really good.”

