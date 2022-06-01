ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenox, MA

Nutshell Playhouse to premier Spyjinks

By Bridget Whelan
 3 days ago



LENOX Mass. ( NEWS10 ) – Creator-in-Chief Don Jordan of the Nutshell Playhouse will bring his troupe to appear in an original production, Spyjinks , premiering for the first time at Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum. The performance will take place on June 12 at 1:00 p.m.

The show will follow four intrepid spies and a parrot named Taco who are on their very first spy mission to save Jolandalinda. It will follow their adventures as they battle the ferocious Malumboosquito, sink up to their belly buttons in quicksand, get unexpected help from a local llama, defy gravity, learn to speak backwards, and more.

The program is appropriate for children of all ages accompanied by an adult, but kids ages three to 10 will particularly enjoy the show, according to Jordan. Admission tickets are $15 for adults, $7 for ages four to 17, and ages three and under are free. The performance will be held outside on the mansion grounds, weather permitting. The Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum ask that attendees bring chairs or blankets.

Jordan founded the Nutshell Playhouse in 2003. Before then, he taught and performed with Teatro Studio and I Gesti di Roma in Italy before being invited to perform with Mummenschanz on Broadway. He has taught as an adjunct faculty member at Smith College, Berkshire Community College, Shakespeare and Co., Barnard College, and the Julliard School. He has also taught at schools in France and Spain.

Reservations for attending the performances are required by calling Ventfort Hall. All tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable. Proof of vaccination for ages five and over, and ID for ages 18 and over are required.

