Travis County, TX

Man charged for fatal shooting in north Travis County

By CBS Austin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man has been arrested and charged with murder for a fatal shooting last week in north Travis County. The Travis County Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old Daniel Gutierrez is charged with murder for the killing of 23-year-old James Kionne Fields-Pittman. It happened Wednesday, May 25, at an apartment complex...

CBS Austin

9-year-old Uvalde shooting victim discharged from hospital

A 9-year-old girl who was injured in the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde last month has been discharged from the hospital. University Health System in San Antonio also reported the status of two other Uvalde patients. A 66-year-old woman is in good condition and a 10-year-old girl is in serious condition.
UVALDE, TX
CBS Austin

Fire at former Manor Downs Racetrack Wednesday started by juveniles, ruled arson

MANOR, Texas — A fire that started at the former Manor Down Racetrack on Wednesday has been ruled an arson, according to Travis County ESD 12. Around 12:40 p.m. on June 1, ESD 12 responded to the structure fire call at 9200 Hill Lane. Crews say they arrived to see fire coming from the third floor. Firefighters brought the fire under control within 40 minutes after having water supply issues due to the lack of hydrants in the area.
MANOR, TX
CBS Austin

One person taken to the hospital after motorcycle crash in Lakeway

LAKEWAY, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital after being involved in a motorcycle crash Thursday morning in Lakeway. According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the call came in at 8:57 a.m. reporting a motorcycle had crashed into a pole at the Lakeway Blvd. and Scamper Cove intersection.
LAKEWAY, TX
