Calcasieu Parish, LA

Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty in 25 Year Old Rape Case, Faces 20 Years in Prison

 2 days ago
Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty in 25 Year Old Rape Case, Faces 20 Years in Prison. Louisiana – On May 31, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office announced that Lorenzo D....

Wanda DeLeon
2d ago

I’m glad he’s facing 20 years! Only thing is people are being paroled for murder with less time! Hope that changes too!

