I never thought I’d see it in my lifetime, but cannabis is now legal in New York State. In many states, as a matter of fact. I grew up in the 1970s, and I must admit I’ve had a long time relationship with cannabis. Most of the many years that I’ve smoked pot I could smoke just about anything and be fine. But 7 or 8 years ago I noticed that I was sometimes getting anxiety when I got high, and sometimes my head felt buzzy. I almost quit altogether.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO