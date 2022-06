BOSTON — Two convicted felons from Massachusetts were arrested in connection with the sale of ghost guns, homemade firearms that are unregistered and untraceable. Federal prosecutors say Zachary Zella, 29, of Dudley, and Mickie Simmons, 31, of Brookfield, sold four 9mm ghost gun pistols – one of which had a Gamo laser sight – six magazines and 55 rounds of ammunition to a confidential source three times between March and May.

