The new health care provider that took over the property of the former Pioneer Community Hospital in Patrick County intends to open a critical access facility by the end of a year, bringing back emergency care to an area that currently offers no such services. Liam Gray, a spokesman for ​​Foresight HS Property Holdings – Blue Ridge LLC, on Friday confirmed the company’s plan, adding that no additional information was available at this time.

PATRICK COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO