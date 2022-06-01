Springdale Art Walk to feature Arts One Presents

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KWNA/KFTA) — Arts One Presents along with other businesses is hosting local artists, art pieces, and visual events during downtown Springdale’s second Art Walk of the year.

According to a news release, the Art Walk will take place on June 11 from 1-7 p.m.

The release says Arts One Presents’ participation in the walk will include three art stops featuring a local piece and exhibit as well as an additional three interactive events with the corresponding artists.

The Art Walk consists of a free, self-guided walking tour of downtown that features work and exhibits from local artists.

Those that attend the event can pick up an Art Walk map from 105 Spring Street, which serves as a passport to navigate the event, according to the release.

The release says attendees that make each stop on the tour are eligible for a prize.

The three art stops presented by Arts One Presents are:

● Humongous Fungus by Gina Gallina at Walter J. Turnbow Park

● Cerebral Pause by Jeffry Cantu inside Black Apple Hard Cider

● Picnic in the Orchard by Roxy Erickson mural outside Black Apple Hard

Cider

The interactive events will be:

● 1-3:00 p.m. — Percussion Painting with Local Artists +

Community in Turnbow Park

Local artists will facilitate an interactive style of painting to a beat

that the community will be invited to create with the artists and

take with them. No signup is required. Protective painting gear and all supplies provided.

● 3-4:30 p.m. — Meet Me at the Mushroom: Tea Party with artist

Gina Gallina & Friends at “Humongous Fungus” in Turnbow Park

The public is invited to meet artist Gina Gallina at her

larger-than-life crocheted garden creation “Humongous Fungus” in

downtown Springdale. Samples of teas and treats inspired by the

installation will be available.

● 5-6:30 p.m. — Happy Hour with Artists in Conversation at Black

Apple Taproom

Arts One Presents hosts artists Gina Gallina, Jeffry Cantu and

Roxy Erickson for a panel conversation about their recent

installations in downtown Springdale. Attendees can try Black

Apple hard cider and see the two new art installations at Black

Apple. The panel conversation begins at 5:30 p.m.

More information can be found online at downtownspringdale.org or at artsonepresents.org .

