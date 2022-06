Lando Norris has followed Max Verstappen in denying he has any interest in Indy500, with safety concerns a familiar point of contention from the pair.The topic has arisen recently due to the Formula One calendar heading to the Monaco Grand Prix last weekend, which forms one third of the ‘Triple Crown’ of motorsport, along with the Indianapolis 500 and Le Mans 24 Hours in the World Endurance Championship.Verstappen highlighted that the risk of injury in the Indy500 was “not worth it anymore”, with Norris following suit in appreciating the bravery of the drivers involved - and also hinting he could...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO