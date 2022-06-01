ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Gables, FL

Gun violence roundtable airs concern from parents, community members in Coral Gables

By Anna Wilder
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IVFE7_0fxNxApB00

Former Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell hosted a roundtable discussion Wednesday in Coral Gables as a part of the Giffords organization initiative with a small group of concerned parents and community members.

Five people from the community shared their thoughts and emotional testimonies for about 45 minutes on how gun violence had affected their lives as they sat around Mucarsel-Powell in an intimate setting at Books and Books. The group discussed gun reform, including banning AR-15-style rifles, education on gun violence and universal background checks.

Former Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords was shot in the head in 2011 and continues to be affected by her injuries. The congresswoman stepped down in 2012 and started the Giffords gun violence prevention organization in 2013. Mucarsel-Powell, who served in the House of Representatives from 2019-2021, serves as Gifford’s senior adviser and moderated the event.

Mucarsel-Powell said the issue of gun violence prevention is very personal to her. She’s raising her kids in Miami, and they’ve all been through active-shooter drills, she said.

“I want Floridians to understand that this shouldn’t be political, that it’s a matter of safety,” Mucarsel-Powell said. “It’s a matter of bringing people together to the table to have these discussions so that we can actually ask our elected officials, regardless of party, to pass the laws that will protect our children.”

One of the first areas of discussion at the roundtable was the Uvalde, Texas, shooting , that left 19 children and two teachers dead on May 24. Three of the attendees have children, and Lisa Lopez, a personal injury attorney, said her 3-year-old has already learned active-shooter drills. The group shared frustration toward the current gun laws that allow anyone older than 18 to have an AR-15-style rifle.

Lopez said there’s no reason anyone should be handling an AR-15, with the exception of the military with countless hours of training.

“That’s a weapon of war,” Lopez said to the group. “Our cops are not walking around with AR-15s, they’re just not. So why are we putting this in the hands of an 18-year-old?”

Lopez said she doesn’t understand how anyone can agree with a society without permits, licenses and background checks on guns. Anyone who believes otherwise shouldn’t be in office, she said.

“If Governor DeSantis is going to put the financial means, or the NRA above the safety of our children, which is our highest commodity and the most important thing on this planet, then he should not be in office,” Lopez said to the group.

The group brought up politicians such as Sen. Marco Rubio, Sen. Rick Scott and DeSantis, who have received thousands of dollars from the National Rifle Association, and in turn, will not pass gun reform laws, they said. Scott, who was then governor, signed the legislation that passed after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland in 2018. It was the most significant gun-reform legislation in Florida in a generation.

Education on gun reform and misinformation were discussed. Each member chimed in as they all agreed that gun reform isn’t about banning all guns, and wished there was more communication on both sides of the issue. One of the attendees said they wished Rubio was sitting at the table to hear them speak about their concerns and frustrations with lawmakers who continue to ignore gun violence.

Mucarsel-Powell said it’s shameful that DeSantis has not said anything about the Uvalde shooting.

“We live in a state where we have a high rate of Latinos living in Florida, we know that Latinos are twice as likely to be affected by gun violence than non-Latino, white communities, and yet we have not heard one word from Ron DeSantis,” Mucarsel-Powell said. Uvalde is not far from the Mexican border and has a heavily Hispanic population.

DeSantis has said that if the Legislature passes an open-carry law, he’ll sign it, but Mucarsel-Powell said she believes that after Uvalde, Floridians will not allow a law like that to be passed.

Anabella Perelló, the mother of a sixth-grader, said society needs to face hard truths. Trauma surgeons, who see shooting victims, need to be heard more often, she said.

“We need to look and hear what those weapons do to bodies,” Perelló said. “Just a number, 19, 10, 15 casualties, is not something that is going to allow us to know what it’s like. I can’t even imagine a parent having to go recognize their child. But these are the things that we need to be talking about.”

Comments / 0

Related
wlrn.org

Advocates for gun laws gather outside Marco Rubio's Miami office

Advocates for stricter gun laws gathered outside of Senator Marco Rubio’s office in Miami on Friday. David Hogg was among the dozens who stood in the rain calling for the senator to act on the recent mass shootings. "We're asking for a meeting with Marco Rubio right now. We...
MIAMI, FL
Miami Herald

Legislature delivers monumental milestone in evolution of Florida’s condo laws | Opinion

After a great deal of back-and-forth during this year’s regular legislative session, none of the condominium safety reforms that were very much in the spotlight after the Champlain Towers tragedy were passed. As my law firm partner Gary Mars wrote in an earlier column, this came as no surprise to many of us in the community association industry, as the changes involved extremely difficult issues and there appeared to be little, if any, pre-session legislative consensus.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Coral Gables, FL
Coral Gables, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Society
State
Texas State
Miami, FL
Education
Local
Florida Education
State
Arizona State
Coral Gables, FL
Education
City
Gifford, FL
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘A totally different culture’: Broward schools are finally getting security right, state safety leader says

For years, the Broward School District faced stinging criticism that it failed to quickly address school safety needs, despite being ground zero for a school massacre. But with new leadership, that reputation appears to be changing. That could be good news for parents who, in the wake of a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, question whether Broward schools are any safer than they were four ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

Demings takes fight to Rubio, blasts him as “do nothing”

MIAMI — Congresswoman Val Demings came out swinging against US Senator Marco Rubio igniting crowds at a series of South Florida rallies. At the Little Haiti Cultural Center, the former Orlando police chief talked about the failure of Republicans like Rubio to protect and serve. Demings pointed to the massacre of 19 Texas elementary school children as a consequence of the Senate Republicans blocking legislation dealing with the disturbing waves of gun violence.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabrielle Giffords
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Safety#Gun Violence#Shooting#Gun Laws#Violent Crime#Politics Congress#Politics Federal#Books And Books#Floridians
Palm Beach Daily News

Letters: Repeal the Second Amendment

Despite all the sound and fury, meaningful legislation to adequately control gun violence will never be passed until the Second Amendment is repealed. There is no need for it today because the Armed Forces and the National Guard no longer depend on members to bring their own weapons. Its final 14 words, on which the gun lobby’s arguments are based, cannot stand alone despite a misguided Supreme Court saying that they could back in 2008. The Second Amendment in its entirety reads: 'A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.' We all make mistakes, even Supreme Court Justices.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
FloridaDaily

Frederica Wilson Highlights $1.7 Million for Body Camera for Hollywood Police Department

This week, U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., showcased $1.7 million in federal funds for the Hollywood Police Department. “The funding for body-worn cameras is an effort to increase the transparency and accountability of local law enforcement that will help build trust and understanding within the city of Hollywood community,” Wilson’s office noted. “The Hollywood Police Department is one of a few law enforcement agencies in the state of Florida that do not have body cameras. The $1.7 million allocation goes directly towards providing Hollywood police officers with the latest body-worn camera gear and accompanying technical equipment to administer the program.”
HOLLYWOOD, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Click10.com

BSO: Brothers had backpacks with guns, ammo near Broward school

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Deputies arrested two brothers after investigators said a school safety officer discovered they had backpacks filled with guns and ammunition across the street from an Oakland Park charter school Thursday. Sixteen-year-old Isaiah and 18-year-old Jeremyah Taylor were in custody Friday evening facing multiple felony charges.
OAKLAND PARK, FL
blackchronicle.com

Miami-Dade Closings – CBS Miami

An entire itemizing of all closings and openings for Miami-Dade County. We accept info from corporations, organizations and authorities sources. The knowledge will seemingly be posted on this internet web page and in addition will probably be made accessible all through CBS4 dwell safety. CBSMiami.com and CBS4 makes use of...
MIAMI, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy