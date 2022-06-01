Hi-Liners Softball Team Comes Into Studio to Preview State Tournament

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Blue Jays’ baseball team won the consolation championship Saturday afternoon at Jack Brown Stadium defeating the Bismarck Century Patriots 4-2. The Blue Jays got the scoring started in the top of the second inning with a two-RBI double from outfielder Mason Lunzman. However, the Patriots would respond with two runs on their own thanks to a solo homer from designated hitter Noah Riedinger and another run from an infield error. Jamestown third baseman Jackson Walters would get the game-winning RBI in the top of the fifth bringing home Lunzman. Walters would eventually score as well thanks to an RBI double from Reagan Sortland. Blue Jays starting pitcher Thomas Newman was virtually unhittable from the second inning on. He pitched a complete game and only allowed two runs with only one being earned. Additionally, he only walked one batter and allowed six hits with three strikeouts.

JAMESTOWN, ND ・ 14 HOURS AGO