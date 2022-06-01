Hi-Liners Softball Team Comes Into Studio to Preview State Tournament

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Valley City finished its season with the individual state tournament. Below are the results of our Hi-Liner participants. Rd1: Lost to #2W Sophia Felderman (Mandan) 6-2, 7-5 Consolation Rd1: Lost to #6W Shayna Klitzke (Dickinson) 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 Breck Sufficool/Olivia Ingstad – #7E.
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Blue Jays’ baseball team won the consolation championship Saturday afternoon at Jack Brown Stadium defeating the Bismarck Century Patriots 4-2. The Blue Jays got the scoring started in the top of the second inning with a two-RBI double from outfielder Mason Lunzman. However, the Patriots would respond with two runs on their own thanks to a solo homer from designated hitter Noah Riedinger and another run from an infield error. Jamestown third baseman Jackson Walters would get the game-winning RBI in the top of the fifth bringing home Lunzman. Walters would eventually score as well thanks to an RBI double from Reagan Sortland. Blue Jays starting pitcher Thomas Newman was virtually unhittable from the second inning on. He pitched a complete game and only allowed two runs with only one being earned. Additionally, he only walked one batter and allowed six hits with three strikeouts.
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The team state girls tennis tournament was played in its entirety on Thursday in Grand Forks. The Hi-Liners entered the state tournament as the East’s #3 team. Our roster, in order:. #1 Breck Sufficool, sophomore. #2 Olivia Ingstad, junior. #3 Abby Martineck, sophomore.
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – On Thursday, the Valley City Hi-Liners tennis team claimed 5th in state state after defeating Fargo North 3-2. on Friday it was the individual portion of the tournament that was being held in Grand Forks. The big news on the day came early on...
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Blue Jays got a 1st inning grand slam from Makenna Nold, however Dickinson would tie the game in the 4th, and then get a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 7th inning to advance to the Championship game Saturday afternoon at Trapper Field.
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City Hi-Liners began their hopes of bringing a state championship to the town of Valley City. They would go into the tournament as the #4 seed from the East and would be matched up against the defending state champions, and the #1 seed from the West, Dickinson High School. The Hi-Liners would drop their opening game of the state tournament to Dickinson, 11-1 in 5 innings.
FARGO, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) The Tommies had nine hits, including two each from Kyle Odenbach and Ryan Strande as they defeat the Loboes of Lamoure/Litchville/Marion 11-7 in the State Class B Baseball championship game Saturday night at Newman Outdoor Field. Thompson finishes the season at 20-1 overall, LLM drops to 15-2 overall.
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City Hi-Liners tennis team began their state tournament out in Grand Forks on the Thursday. The hi-Liners came into the tournament as the #3 seed from the East. The Hi-Liners started the day by dropping their first match 4 to 1 to...
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The 2022 USA High School All-State Clay Target League has been announced. Valley City with 5 members named to the 2022 Trap All-State Team. The results are posted below. 2022 Trap All-State Team. Eric Ingstad – 24.3. Evan Mielke – 23.5. Mitchell...
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown High School softball team helped the West Region punch all four tickets to the Class A semifinals on Thursday night as the Blue Jays defeated West Fargo 4-2 in the opening round of the Class A Tournament. A three-run fourth inning proved to...
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City Hi-Liners had to get a win on the second day of the Class A State softball tournament on Friday to push their season to another day. After dropping their game on Thursday to Dickinson, Valley City would take on familiar foe, the West Fargo Packers at Trapper Field in Jamestown. The Hi-Liners would score first, but it was the Packers who win and move on with the 12-5 victory.
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (VCSUAthletics.com) – The Valley City State volleyball team has announced its fall schedule for the 2022 season. The Viking volleyball team is coming off a third-place conference finish in the regular season in 2021 and looks to improve in 2022. “I thought we had a very...
FARGO, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) Senior Landon Piehl pitches a complete game two-hit shutout of the Cardinals of Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich as the Loboes win 3-0 and return to the State Championship game. LLM is now 15-1 overall and LEM drops to 18-3 overall. LEM was the defending state champs, they will play for third place at 330pm on Saturday against Des Lacs/Burlington.
FARGO, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) The Surrey Mustangs committed six errors defensively and the number one seeded Loboes had nine hits as Lamoure/Litchville/Marion Loboes win 11-1 in six innings and advance to the State B Baseball semifinals on Friday night. LLM is now 14-1 overall, Surrey drops to 15-5 overall. The LLM...
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The 26th annual Dakota Soap Box Derby will be held Saturday, June 4th on Central Avenue in Valley City. Co-event organizer Melissa Remick said the top racers in the Super Stock and Stock division will earn the right to compete in the International Soap Box Derby next month in Akron, Ohio.
Early in the day we decided not to open Tuesday night because of the windy conditions. It seems not everyone gets the memo so I went up anyway. Terry Gwilliams and I went to work cleaning and did a few repairs. Sure enough, the wind started to abate and a nice evening appears. As the wind went down the clay target junkies showed up. So we had us a little fun shooting.
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A Roosevelt Elementary School 5th grader will be representing Jamestown at the 2022 Elementary & Middle School National Championships. Jayden Paradis will be participating in both the Science and Geography competitions in Orlando, Florida June 17-21. Right now, support is needed to help support the trip.
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDaota.com)- The Stutsman County Consumer Decision Making contest was held on May 31 at the Stutsman County Extension Office. There were 5 participants that competed in 2 age divisions, Beginner and Junior. The purpose of the Consumer Decision Making event is to teach youth how to make decisions...
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Coming to the Valley City Park Bandshell on Wednesday, June 8th it’s Kathie Brekke & The 42nd Street Jazz Band of Fargo-Moorhead. They will begin at 7:15 pm. In City Park, but if the park isn’t open the show will move to the new VCSU Center For The Performing Arts.
Last year’s low water levels are a distant memory for catfish anglers on the Red River as high flows further delay spring fishing. DEO Photo by Brad Durick. Storms over the weekend have put our flood situation on the Red River right back where it was last week. Only this time, we will have to wait a week for the river to rise and fall again.
