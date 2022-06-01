ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looking for the cheapest gas in Fort Worth, Texas? We put together a list

By Dalia Faheid
 3 days ago

Gas prices are still rising in Texas.

They averaged $4.30 as of June 1, the highest on record, according to AAA Texas. That’s 44 cents more than a month ago and $1.59 more than a year ago. Still, drivers in Texas are paying the 10th lowest gas price average in the country, with the national average at $4.67.

“After several weeks of soaring gas prices, last week saw prices nationally slow down ahead of Memorial Day, but I’m afraid the good news ends there,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy , in a statement. “While gasoline demand has been seasonally soft, the large decline in refining capacity over the last few years has meant that refiners are struggling to produce even lower amounts of refined products. This has led inventories to struggle to see any gains, boosting concern that they won’t be able to catch up. Coupled with continued talk that the EU is still working on sanctioning Russian oil, even though Hungary is a hold out, oil markets are quite on edge. As a result of the continued decline in gasoline inventories in recent weeks, wholesale gas prices surged last week, which will likely boost prices at the pump in short order. Motorists in the Great Lakes could see prices jump early in the week to new record highs, and the rest of the nation will follow. Odds are rising that we’ll eventually see the national average reach that dreaded $5 per gallon.”

Tarrant County gas averaged $4.38 a gallon. The county with the highest price was Roberts in the Texas Panhandle, averaging $4.79. Lubbock had the lowest at $4.11.

Gas in Fort Worth-Arlington averaged $4.37, only three cents away from the record $4.40 set on May 19. That makes Fort Worth-Arlington the metro area with the third highest prices in the state after Texarkana and El Paso, averaging $4.43 and $4.42, respectively.

As gas prices continue to break records across the nation, Texas residents are looking to feel less pain at the pump. Here’s a list of where you can find the cheapest gas in Fort Worth, Tarrant County and Texas, according to GasBuddy.com.

Where is the cheapest gas in Fort Worth?

  1. Sam’s Club — 4400 Bryant Irvin Rd: $4.13

  2. Sam’s Club — 8351 Anderson Blvd: $4.13

  3. Costco — 5300 Overton Ridge Blvd: $4.13

  4. Costco — 8900 Tehama Ridge Pkwy: $4.16

  5. Pilot — 2400 Alliance Gateway: $4.19

  6. Valero — 6044 S Hulen St: $4.19

  7. Exxon — 6251 McCart Ave: $4.19

  8. Jonathan’s Stop N Save — 1310 Sycamore School Rd: $4.19

  9. Bob’s Food Mart — 4938 Jacksboro Hwy: $4.19

  10. Phillips 66 — 4619 River Oaks Blvd: $4.25

Where is the cheapest gas in Tarrant County?

  1. Murphy — 5375 S Cooper St, Arlington: $4.08

  2. Walmart — 4851 S Cooper St, Arlington: $4.08

  3. Costco — 600 W Arbrook Blvd, Arlington: $4.08

  4. Sam’s Club — 201 Golden Triangle Blvd, Keller: $4.09

  5. Sam’s Club — 4400 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth: $4.13
  6. Sam’s Club — 8351 Anderson Blvd, Fort Worth: $4.13

  7. Costco — 5300 Overton Ridge Blvd, Fort Worth: $4.13

  8. Costco — 2601 E SH-114, Southlake: $4.14

  9. Sam’s Club — 600 N Burleson Blvd, Burleson: $4.15

  10. Valero — 4002 S Great Southwest Pkwy, Grand Prairie: $4.17

Where is the cheapest gas in Texas?

  1. Metro Food Mart — 1205 W Gentry Pkwy, Tyler: $3.48

  2. RoseMart — 1513 US-90, Rosenberg: $3.49

  3. Valero — 22801 IH-35 N, Kyle: $3.75

  4. Costco — 6020 34th St, Lubbock: $3.88

  5. Walmart — 11405 Quaker Ave, Lubbock: $3.88

  6. Jose Beer and Gas — 3600 Old Iowa Park Rd, Wichita Falls: $3.88

  7. Exxon — 28015 Southwest Fwy, Rosenberg: $3.88

  8. Texaco — 914 E NASA Pkwy, Houston: $3.89

  9. Alon — 19765 US-287, Harrold: $3.89

  10. Lucky Mart — 4510 Fairway Blvd, Wichita Falls: $3.89

