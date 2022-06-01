Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff's Office to host recruitment event

Public hearings will be held on the following proposed ordinance by the Washington County, Virginia Planning Commission on Monday, June 27, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as may be heard to obtain the Commission recommendation and by the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. or as soon thereafter as may be heard for the Board decision whether to adopt the ordinance. Both hearings will be held in the Board of Supervisors Auditorium at the County Government Center, Suite A; 1 Government Center Place; Abingdon, Virginia 24210.
