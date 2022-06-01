ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, TN

Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff's Office to host recruitment event

Cover picture for the articleJONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WCYB) — Being wanted by the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office isn’t usually a good thing, but Sheriff Keith Sexton is in search of those who want a career...

Buchanan County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting in Hurley

HURLEY, Va--The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting incident in the Hurley community. The Sheriff's Office said police officers have secured the scene, a suspect is in custody, and no one was injured. No further details were available at this time, but the Sheriff's office stressed there is...
HURLEY, VA
Employee at Northeast Correctional Complex assaulted by inmate, TDOC says

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Charges are pending after an employee at Northeast Correctional Complex was assaulted by an inmate on May 27, according to the Tennessee Department of Correction. Officials said the employee was assaulted in the dining hall. The employee sustained injuries that are non-life-threatening, officials added.
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
Kingsport police investigating anonymous bomb threat call

KINGSPORT, Tenn--Update (5:40p.m.) Officers have cleared the scene of the potential bomb threat near East Stone Drive. Police said nothing was substantiated to give any credibility to the threat. The source of the threat remains under investigation. The previous directive to avoid the area has now been lifted. The Kingsport...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson County Community Day to raise money for local skate park

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Hundreds came together in Johnson County Saturday to raise money to improve the county's skate park. This was the second annual Johnson County Community Day. It started to raise money for community projects. There was a 5K walk and local vendors sold all sorts...
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
Washington County to consider settlement in Bitcoin mine lawsuit

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County commissioners will meet Thursday to consider settling the county’s lawsuit against BrightRidge over a Bitcoin mine in Limestone. At least one person who lives near the facility said he hopes one non-negotiable for the county is the same thing the lawsuit seeks — the mine’s departure from its current […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Loudon County doctor loses medical license

Maryville man competing for Team Tennessee in the Special Olympics USA Games. Brad Davis has been chosen to compete in Powerlifting for Team Tennessee at the Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando at ESPN Sports Complex. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The show featured custom designs worn by custom made...
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
Second bomb threat happens in Gate City, Va

GATE CITY, Va. — The Gate City Police Department said they have evacuated the McDonald's after a bomb threat call. According to police, just after 8:30 p.m., officers received a call about a bomb at the McDonalds at 119 Gateway Plaza. The police department has evacuated the building and...
GATE CITY, VA
A South Knox County Club is Ordered Closed by a Judge

A South Knox County strip club is ordered closed by a Judge. A court order from Judge Steve Sword has closed The Ball following several criminal instances according to District Attorney Charme Allen’s office. Filings show that shootings, fights, homicide and other violent behavior were commonplace at the club.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
Avery County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing person – Autumn Taylor

The Avery County Sheriff's Office is seeking information leading to the location of a missing person. Autumn Taylor, age 17, went missing from Crossnore, NC on the evening of May 27, 2022. She may be in the company of her boyfriend, shown in the photo, Kaleb Butler from Boone, NC. Mr. Butler may be driving a 2009 Lincoln MKZ or a 2006 Subaru Legacy.
AVERY COUNTY, NC
NECX worker assaulted by inmate says understaffing led to attack

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A contracted food worker at the Northeast Correctional Complex (NECX) who was assaulted by an inmate last week blamed understaffing for the incident. Ginger Gross has worked at NECX for five years as a contracted worker with food supplier Aramark in the prison’s cafeteria. The Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) […]
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VIRGINIA PUBLIC HEARINGS

Public hearings will be held on the following proposed ordinance by the Washington County, Virginia Planning Commission on Monday, June 27, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as may be heard to obtain the Commission recommendation and by the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. or as soon thereafter as may be heard for the Board decision whether to adopt the ordinance. Both hearings will be held in the Board of Supervisors Auditorium at the County Government Center, Suite A; 1 Government Center Place; Abingdon, Virginia 24210.
WASHINGTON, VA

