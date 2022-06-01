Mike Trout responds to Tommy Pham-Joc Pederson drama

The Padres are set to select the contract of outfielder Nomar Mazara, tweets Robert Murray of FanSided. The former Rangers top prospect-turned-journeyman inked a minor-league pact with San Diego over the winter. The move comes in conjunction with the “imminent” release of floundering second baseman/designated hitter Robinson Cano, per Dennis Lin of The Athletic (Twitter link). Murray and Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Wednesday night that Cano was likely to opt for free agency after declining to be optioned to Triple-A (as any player with five-plus years of MLB service can do). Whether he’ll be formally released or elect free agency is largely a moot point; the outcome is the same.

