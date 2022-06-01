ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Mike Trout responds to Tommy Pham-Joc Pederson drama

By Sean Keeley
thecomeback.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tommy Pham – Joc Pederson fantasy football slapping drama was always wild, and that was before superstar Mike Trout found himself in the middle of it. To recap, Pham and Pederson got into a heated discussion before their game last Friday and Pham slapped Pederson across the face. Pham was...

Yardbarker

The Yankees have found their Aaron Hicks replacement

New York Yankees management has been patiently watching the outfield to see if Aaron Hicks and Joey Gallo can turn their seasons around. However, neither have been able to break free of their lengthy cold streaks up to this point. Hicks is currently hitting .214 with one homer and seven...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

3 best manager replacements for Phillies after Joe Girardi firing

The Philadelphia Phillies fired manager Joe Girardi after their disappointing start to the 2022 MLB season. The 22-29 Phillies have often looked lifeless and have found ways to beat themselves, with management placing blame for the rough start on the manager. Some family members of Phillies players seemed to question the team’s culture and “lack of fun” they were having- something that was definitely heard by the front office.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Joe Maddon, Verlander’s brother raise eyebrows on Yankees’ Shohei Ohtani dominance

In his most recent two appearances on the mound at Yankee Stadium, Shohei Ohtani hasn’t kept the Yankees as off-balance as he typically prides himself on doing. What could be the root cause? An unspoken fear of the mound in the Bronx after Ohtani ruled out the Yankees, the reported “favorites” in his free agency chase, in about two seconds? Could the Yankees lineup be … talented?
MLB
Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Robinson Cano’s Padres career is over just as it started

Just a few weeks ago, Robinson Cano was released from the New York Mets, then promptly scooped up by the San Diego Padres, who were hoping his left-handed bat could provide a spark in their lineup. That was not the case. Cano’s Padres career is over just as it started. CBS Sports and Padres sideline reporter Annie Heilbrunn have the details.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Popculture

MLB Team Fires Manager After Worst Start in Five Years

An MLB team made a big move to save their season. On Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies announced they have fired manager Joe Girardi. Currently, the team is 22-29 and off to their worst start since 2017. Coaching assistant Bobby Meacham has been let go as well, and bench coach Rob Thomson will serve as interim manager.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres to release eight-time All-Star Robinson Cano, select former top prospect Nomar Mazara

The Padres are set to select the contract of outfielder Nomar Mazara, tweets Robert Murray of FanSided. The former Rangers top prospect-turned-journeyman inked a minor-league pact with San Diego over the winter. The move comes in conjunction with the “imminent” release of floundering second baseman/designated hitter Robinson Cano, per Dennis Lin of The Athletic (Twitter link). Murray and Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Wednesday night that Cano was likely to opt for free agency after declining to be optioned to Triple-A (as any player with five-plus years of MLB service can do). Whether he’ll be formally released or elect free agency is largely a moot point; the outcome is the same.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto heads to Dodgers' bench on Thursday night

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is not starting in Thursday's contest against the New York Mets. Alberto will sit after Justin Turner and Edwin Rios were chosen as Thursday's starting third baseman and designated hitter. According to Baseball Savant on 49 batted balls this season, Alberto has recorded a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols absent from Cardinals' lineup Friday afternoon

St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols is not in the starting lineup for Friday afternoon's game against right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs. Pujols started Thursday's series opener and went 0-for-3 with a walk and a whiff. Nolan Gorman, who missed the last three games with a back injury, is replacing Pujols at DH and hitting second.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Spun

Look: Yankees Player Has Reportedly Requested A Trade

After being sent down to Triple-A Scranton, Yankees utility man Miguel Andújar reportedly wants out of the organization. First reported by MLB insider Hector Gomez and confirmed by Ken Rosenthal, "Miguel Andújar has requested a trade from the Yankees." Noting that it's not the first time that the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

