ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Raising Cane’s opening June 14 in State College

By Aaron Marrie
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — Canic lovers rejoice, the popular Louisana chicken-based chain is opening its second Pennsylvania location in State College.

At 8 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14, the Raising Cane’s, located at 228 East College Avenue in downtown State College will open its doors.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jzKtc_0fxNuy7q00
    Raising Cane’s Storefront – Downtown State College Photo Credit: Hannah Shumsky
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bn6M3_0fxNuy7q00
    Raising Cane’s Storefront – Downtown State College Photo Credit: Hannah Shumsky
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=489KSb_0fxNuy7q00
    Raising Cane’s Storefront – Downtown State College Photo Credit: Hannah Shumsky

There will be a two-hour grand opening celebration, running from 8 to 10 a.m., where 20 of those who visit the restaurant will win free Cane’s for a year! Winners will be announced between 9 and 10 a.m. The first 100 to dine in and purchase a combo meal with also receive a free custom t-shirt!

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

The popular restaurant chain has been increasing its reach recently across the commonwealth as they opened a location in Philadephia earlier this year. There are also plans for a Pittsburgh location as well. There are over 600 Raising Cane locations across the country.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

State College summer concert series returns for its 33rd year

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Coming back to State College for it’s 33rd year is the annual South Hills School of Business & Technology 2022 Summer Music Picnic Series. Every Sunday all Summer long, from June 5 to August 28, at the South Hills School of Business & Technology’s North Lawn at 480 Waupelani Drive there […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

University Park Among Six Penn State Campuses to Drop Indoor Mask Mandate

Just three days after its indoor mask mandate went into effect, Penn State’s University Park campus is no longer requiring indoor masking, effective immediately, the university announced Friday. Due to decreased Centers for Disease Control COVID-19 Community Levels in their respective counties, Penn State Great Valley, Lehigh Valley, New...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Delgrosso’s holding basket fundraiser for longtime employee

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Delgrosso’s is holding a basket raffle fundraiser to help a longtime employee with medical bills. Folks can purchase a set of 25 tickets for five dollars at the sauce plant next to the water park Monday through Friday. Tickets can be placed in 48 different baskets donated by employees. Director of Food […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State College, PA
Sports
State
Pennsylvania State
State College, PA
Lifestyle
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State College, PA
Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
State College, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
State College, PA
Restaurants
WTAJ

Spikes host home-opener Friday

STATE COLLEGE, PA (WTAJ) — After dropping their season opener on the road 2-0 to Williamsport Thursday, the Spike come home Friday to host the Crosscutters. Coached by former big league manager Dave Trembly, Altoona feature a handful of familiar faces including State College native Kevin Karstetter. “(I had) Good opportunities. There’s a lot of […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Walmart fulfillment center coming to Franklin County with 1,000+ jobs

GREENCASTLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Walmart has announced plans to build a high-tech fulfillment center in Franklin County. The new 1.5 million-square-foot facility will be located at 1915 Ebberts Spring Court in Greencastle and is set to open in 2024, bringing more than 1,000 new jobs to the south-central Pennsylvania region. The fulfillment center will implement […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

How to manage spotted lanternfly spread in Central PA

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The invasive species, spotted lanternfly, has spread to 45 counties in Pennsylvania since it was discovered in Berks County in 2014. “The damage that spotted lanternfly inflicts is that it feeds on plants using piercing, sucking mouth parts,” said Molly Sturniolo, master gardener coordinator for Penn State Extension in Centre […]
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Curve fall to Bowie 3-2

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Curve fell 3-2 to the Bowie Baysox on Friday night. Bowie had 10 hits for the sixth straight game. The Baysox lead the series 3-1.
ALTOONA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#The Raising Cane#The Wtaj Newsletter
PennLive.com

Allegiant Airlines suspends service to State College

Folks looking for flights in and out of State College are going to have a few less options now, because Allegiant Air has suspended service there. According to the Centre Daily Times, the airline’s last flight in or out of State College took place on Sunday. A spokeswoman, Sonya Padgett, told the newspaper that “labor and demand constraints affecting the entire airline industry led to ‘the difficult decision to suspend our seasonal service at University Park Airport.’”
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Free shredding event coming to Bellefonte

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A free community shredding event on is coming to Bellefonte later in June. On Saturday, June 11, the free shredding event will take place from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority. Items should be placed in the trunk or truck bed of the vehicle […]
BELLEFONTE, PA
WTAJ

Benefit walk planned for former Huntingdon band teacher

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — After a friend and colleague was diagnosed with liver cancer, two Huntingdon County band directors will be walking to bring awareness to the cause. Mark Morningstar touched the lives of music students throughout Huntingdon County, but at the end of 2021, he received a diagnosis that would bring some of his […]
HUNTINGDON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WTAJ

2022 Westmoreland Airshow returns in-person

LATROBE, Pa (WTAJ) — The 2022 Westmoreland Airshow returns this year on June 11 and 12 with an action-packed in-person show. In 2021, the airshow was drive-in only due to the pandemic, but this year, it returns in full force. There will be dozens of acts, including the F-16 Viper Demo Team and F-18 Hornets […]
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Christ Community Church hosting massive indoor yard sale

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — The Christ Community Church is hosting a massive two-day yard sale in State College on June 10 and 11. The yard sale is taking over the entire 40,000 square food C3 Sports facility, located at 200 Ellis Place. The sale will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Perry Wellington 4.5 – Spotlight on Centre County

Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC. It’s time to check out the market in Centre County with Annette York. NEW LISTING! 2118 HALFMOON VALLEY ROAD, PORT MATILDA – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP. (814) 360-0140. DETAILS: $489,900 – Imagine yourself back in the 1850’s as you...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona to host money raffle to fight incurable disease

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Blair Type 1 Diabetes Foundation is hosting its first-ever money raffle next Friday night, June 10 from 5 to 10 p.m. at the Swiss Club in efforts to raise money for cure-based research. Guests will have a chance to win a grand prize of $4,000 in addition to 50/50s, small […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Annual Juneteenth celebration coming Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The 13 annual Juneteenth celebration in Huntingdon County is just weeks away. The event will take place from noon until 6 p.m. On Saturday, June 18th at Portstown Park. and is open to all community members. Juneteenth celebrates the day, June 19, 1865, when slaves in Texas were informed of their […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Check out the StoryWalk in Hollidaysburg all summer long

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) –If you’re looking for a family fun, free event this summer, check out the StoryWalk in Hollidaysburg. This is a scavenger hunt, type, self guided tour that keeps kids engaged and encouraged to go on an adventure. Participants will be following the book, “A House...
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy