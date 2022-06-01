Raising Cane’s opening June 14 in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — Canic lovers rejoice, the popular Louisana chicken-based chain is opening its second Pennsylvania location in State College.

At 8 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14, the Raising Cane’s, located at 228 East College Avenue in downtown State College will open its doors.

Raising Cane’s Storefront – Downtown State College Photo Credit: Hannah Shumsky

Raising Cane’s Storefront – Downtown State College Photo Credit: Hannah Shumsky

Raising Cane’s Storefront – Downtown State College Photo Credit: Hannah Shumsky

There will be a two-hour grand opening celebration, running from 8 to 10 a.m., where 20 of those who visit the restaurant will win free Cane’s for a year! Winners will be announced between 9 and 10 a.m. The first 100 to dine in and purchase a combo meal with also receive a free custom t-shirt!

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

The popular restaurant chain has been increasing its reach recently across the commonwealth as they opened a location in Philadephia earlier this year. There are also plans for a Pittsburgh location as well. There are over 600 Raising Cane locations across the country.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.