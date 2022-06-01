6/1/22 - Shivaji Deshmukh Discusses Water Conservation
Southern California and much of the western United States have been experiencing drought conditions. Today...www.kvcrnews.org
Southern California and much of the western United States have been experiencing drought conditions. Today...www.kvcrnews.org
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.https://www.KVCRnews.org
Comments / 0