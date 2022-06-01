ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preston County, WV

Body found in Cheat River has been identified

By Sam Kirk
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

ROWLESBURG, W.Va. – The Preston County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for information about a man who was found dead in the Cheat River .

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the deceased was Thomas Harris. He was recovered from the Cheat River near the George Washington Highway Bridge in Rowlesburg on May 20.

Law enforcement are now looking for information from the public in the investigation of Harris’ death. According to the release, he was a 44-year-old black man, that stood 6’2” tall and weighed 210lbs. He also had multiple tattoos.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Li1y_0fxNueiY00
    Thomas Harris
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kmK50_0fxNueiY00
    The make, model and color of Harris’ car
(Courtesy: Preston County Sheriff’s Department)

The release also stated that Harris had previously been a resident of Oakland, Maryland, and was known to drive a 2007 bronze Dodge Caliber, Maryland registration 8EZ1422.

Anyone with any information regarding Mr. Harris, or his vehicle, is asked to contact Preston County Sheriff’s Office Captain Travis Tichnell at 304-329-1611 or Garrett County Sheriff’s Office Captain Robbie Zimmerman at 301-334-1911.

Comments / 4

FULLradiator
3d ago

isn't it funny how many murders go unsolved in WV. id be willing to say wv might just be the best state to murder someone and get away with it.

Reply(2)
3
Melissa
2d ago

I was just thinking the same thing! most missing persons or murders dont get solved unless the answer is absolutely obvious

Reply
2
