Authorities identified 28-year-old Tavita Siliga, of Puyallup, as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle accident on May 27 in Tacoma. The fatal car crash took place near the 700 block of East 32nd Street. According to the investigation reports, Siliga was driving an SUV when he went over the center line and crashed into a Route 42 Pierce Transit bus. Siliga suffered major injuries and was declared dead at the scene by the officials.

TACOMA, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO