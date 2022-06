If Wes Meador loses his footing this time on “American Ninja Warrior,” it won’t be for lack of preparation. A spinning log took the Prairieville man out of last year’s competition, and Meador spent the next 12 months doing everything he could think of to make sure that won’t happen again. Meador may be one of the athletes featured when the popular summer TV competition airs at 7 p.m. Monday, June 13, on NBC.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO