Luzerne County, PA

Pittson Twp. shooter in custody, charges pending

By Madonna Mantione
 3 days ago

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — UPDATE: According to Master Trooper Deanna Piekanski the suspected shooter in an attempted homicide in Pittston Township Wednesday evening has been arrested and charges are pending .

An attempted homicide prompted a massive response from state and local law enforcement around a busy Luzerne County shopping center.

It happened early Wednesday evening in Pittston Township where police say a gunman shot a woman outside of a nail salon and is still on the run.

Police describe the suspect as a black man with a goatee standing between 5’7″ to 5’8″ tall, last seen wearing a light blue shirt.

Police say the victim is a 20-year-old woman who was rushed to the hospital after she was shot in front of Envy Nails salon near Walmart off of State Route 315.

State and local police agencies searched high and low Wednesday in Pittston Township for the shooter.

“Units from all surrounding areas and the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) and the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office responded. We believe that this is a targeted incident,” explained Sam Sanguedolce, Luzerne County District Attorney.

Police say a 20-year-old woman suffered gunshot wounds and was rushed to the hospital. State Route 315 was shut down for hours as investigators and police K9s searched the area for the gunman who fled the scene.

“Cops started coming from everywhere. The cops were out with their guns, looking around, you can tell that they were looking for something or someone. Ambulances started coming, and then the ambulance left in a hurry,” said Dana Anderson, Wyoming.

Anderson tells Eyewitness News she’s never seen such a large police presence. Businesses near the scene were placed on lockdown and video was captured by a witness showing armed officers wearing tactical gear canvassing an adjacent pilot truck stop.

“I was trying to go inside of the Pilot to get some tea, and I saw a lot of police over here, and I asked them what happened, they said that the shooter was over here and that he came up over here, so please stay in your truck,” said Alan Zaripov, truck driver.

Residents in surrounding communities were encouraged to stay inside and lock their doors during the pursuit.

State police and the district attorney’s office are leading the investigation.

“Certainly this is a violent crime and we’re gonna spare no expense and investigative leads to try and clear this case but we’re very thankful for the robust response that you saw. I think that it’s a testament to the law enforcement culture here in northeastern Pennsylvania which we’re very lucky to have,” Major Chris Paris, Pennsylvania State Police.

Investigators believe the public is not in danger.

Also, anyone with cell phone video or information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Troop-P in Wilkes-Barre by calling 570-821-4110.

